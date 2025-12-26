All fashion fans wanted for Christmas is a Taylor Swift outfit sighting at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game. Was she ready to give them the gift of an on-theme look?

Nearly an hour into the game, the answer was yes. It took a few plays to catch the pop star inside the December 25 Arrowhead Stadium showdown after the 8:15 PM kickoff. (It's history repeating: When Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers with the Kelce family last week, she was also spotted mid-game.) This time, she arrived with her parents in a subtly festive Christmas outfit. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer pulled a Chiefs red bomber jacket by Frankie Shop, layered over a black mini skirt, black tights, and Swift's favorite shoe silhouette, knee-high boots. For finishing touches, she added a Louis Vuitton bag and her signature red lipstick. (This post will be updated with more designer credits when available.)

Taylor Swift was spotted on the Chiefs vs. Broncos broadcast in a red bomber jacket. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

📹 | Taylor Swift arriving to the Chiefs game tonight pic.twitter.com/GBgboeIdgMDecember 26, 2025

One thing was already certain before she walked in: Taylor Swift's appearance and game-day outfit aligned with a bittersweet milestone. It's expected to be fiancé Travis Kelce's final time playing at Arrowhead. The Chiefs aren't slated to make the playoffs this year, for the first time since 2014, and Kelce is rumored to retire at the end of this season. Meaning, this may also be the last time Swift's best outfits include Chiefs colors—while her partner is still an active player, at least.

Taylor Swift's last Christmas Day visit arrived in 2023, when she styled a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater and Hill House Home skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a precedent for Swift-mas football outfits. Two years ago, she cheered for Kelce at the Chiefs holiday match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders. (She appeared to skip the Christmas 2024 game, since it wasn't held on home turf.) Getting into the spirit involved a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater tucked into a Hill House Home pleated skirt—plus a Guest in Residence moto jacket and Prada platform loafers.

Taylor Swift's last Christmas Day outfit came with a Guest in Residence coat and Prada loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The red brick tunnel into Arrowhead Stadium has been noticeably Swift-less this NFL season. For the previous two years, the "Mastermind" singer was frequently photographed entering her suite in a range of game-day outfits. Those early looks ranged from all-out designer ensembles with Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Dior tags, to thoughtfully thrifted Chiefs jackets and mall-brand denim shorts. But beginning with the Chiefs vs. Eagles home opener this September, Taylor Swift largely kept her game nights out of sight.

As the season went on, fans caught glimpses of the singer in her suite (and promptly uploaded videos to social media). Her third season cheering on Kelce came with a familiar high-low mix of game day outfits. For the Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders game, Swift wore a crimson matching Courreges set. When the Chiefs dominated the Detroit Lions, she celebrated the victory in a custom Ganni jersey dress.

Even during the Chiefs' nail-biting losses, Swift showed up and showed out. See: the coordinating winter coats she and Selena Gomez chose for the Chiefs vs. Houston Texans game.

None of Taylor Swift's Chiefs game outfits received the tunnel walk treatment during the 2025-2026 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's presence at the Chiefs vs. Broncos game—and every home game this season—falls into a pattern of proudly supporting her partner. In her recent Eras Tour documentary, The End of an Era, Swift described she and Kelce's mutual admiration for one another's careers. Both have pursued their respective goals since childhood; both enjoy seeing each other do what they love.

"We’ve been chasing this since we were little kids. So I don’t think I ever thought I’d meet a guy who had that same trajectory," Swift reflected. "And I’ve realized that, with this person in my life that just was the right fit for me, you can have the two passions coexist, and they actually fuel each other...Ultimately, we love cheering each other on."

If tonight's game is indeed the end of another era, Swift will make sure it closes in style.

