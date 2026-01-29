Jennifer Lawrence Has a Novel Swap for a Travel Bag: a $3,450 Dior Book Tote

Marie Claire editors blinked and Paris Haute Couture Week was over. That doesn't mean the high-fashion energy came to an end. Front-row regular Jennifer Lawrence for one, landed at New York's JFK Airport on January 28 with a Dior Book Tote-turned-travel bag in tow.

Lawrence had one goal this Haute Couture Week: serve a look at Jonathan Anderson's Dior Spring 2026 Couture show. She achieved that in spades (and five-day-old Dior men's jeans). But Oscar winner couldn't resist extending her streak for a trip through passport control.

Lawrence's latest Haute Couture Week run ended with The Row's sold-out Delores Coat. You may recognize its thick, butter yellow cashmere from her recent New York It girl 'fits. This time, she traded its usual counterparts—Ugg boots or Nike Air Rift sneakers—for plain ballet flats and baggy bottoms, both in black. Even so, her Dior Book Tote stole the show.

Jennifer Lawrence was impossible to miss inside JFK Airport, thanks to her Dior Book Tote. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lawrence's Book Tote wasn't just any personal item. It was the Rihanna-approved Dracula carry-all, made by Anderson to mimic the first-edition cover of Bram Stoker's 1897 gothic-horror novel. The $3,450 bag's turmeric yellow and crimson red canvas immediately gave away J.Law's identity; fans know the Men's Spring 2026 accessory joined her collection last August.

A month prior, fellow Dior girl Rihanna carried the same Dracula Book Tote around Paris. (Rumor has it, the literal take on the circa-2018 Book Tote was a "thank you" gift from Anderson for attending his menswear debut.)

Following three well-received runway shows, Anderson's designs finally don't require an in with the atelier anymore, including his Book Tote. Western classics like In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, Bonjour Tristesse by Françoise Sagan, Ulysses by James Joyce, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, or Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire are all available in Dior Book Tote form right now. Lawrence's $750 Tumi Carry-On is ripe for the taking, too.

The Dracula Book Tote wasn't Lawrence's plus-one at Dior's couture show on Monday. Instead, she posed for photographers with the new Cigale in tow, which Anderson named after his "all time favorite dress by Christian Dior."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should Lawrence have her eyes on a Spring 2026 Couture accessory (perhaps one of the many opulent clutches) it could appear on her doorstep in days. The perks of being a Dior brand ambassador are endless.