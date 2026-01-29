Jennifer Lawrence Has a Novel Swap for a Travel Bag: a $3,450 Dior Book Tote
On top of a $750 Tumi Carry-On, too.
Marie Claire editors blinked and Paris Haute Couture Week was over. That doesn't mean the high-fashion energy came to an end. Front-row regular Jennifer Lawrence for one, landed at New York's JFK Airport on January 28 with a Dior Book Tote-turned-travel bag in tow.
Lawrence had one goal this Haute Couture Week: serve a look at Jonathan Anderson's Dior Spring 2026 Couture show. She achieved that in spades (and five-day-old Dior men's jeans). But Oscar winner couldn't resist extending her streak for a trip through passport control.
Lawrence's latest Haute Couture Week run ended with The Row's sold-out Delores Coat. You may recognize its thick, butter yellow cashmere from her recent New York It girl 'fits. This time, she traded its usual counterparts—Ugg boots or Nike Air Rift sneakers—for plain ballet flats and baggy bottoms, both in black. Even so, her Dior Book Tote stole the show.
Lawrence's Book Tote wasn't just any personal item. It was the Rihanna-approved Dracula carry-all, made by Anderson to mimic the first-edition cover of Bram Stoker's 1897 gothic-horror novel. The $3,450 bag's turmeric yellow and crimson red canvas immediately gave away J.Law's identity; fans know the Men's Spring 2026 accessory joined her collection last August.
A month prior, fellow Dior girl Rihanna carried the same Dracula Book Tote around Paris. (Rumor has it, the literal take on the circa-2018 Book Tote was a "thank you" gift from Anderson for attending his menswear debut.)
Following three well-received runway shows, Anderson's designs finally don't require an in with the atelier anymore, including his Book Tote. Western classics like In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, Bonjour Tristesse by Françoise Sagan, Ulysses by James Joyce, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, or Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire are all available in Dior Book Tote form right now. Lawrence's $750 Tumi Carry-On is ripe for the taking, too.
The Dracula Book Tote wasn't Lawrence's plus-one at Dior's couture show on Monday. Instead, she posed for photographers with the new Cigale in tow, which Anderson named after his "all time favorite dress by Christian Dior."

Should Lawrence have her eyes on a Spring 2026 Couture accessory (perhaps one of the many opulent clutches) it could appear on her doorstep in days. The perks of being a Dior brand ambassador are endless.
Shop a Dior-Centric Airport Look Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.