Kim Kardashian Debuts NikeSKIMS's First Shoe On a L.A. Pap Walk
She only breaks her stiletto streak for very special footwear.
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn an unassuming Wednesday into a news day by dropping a major NikeSKIMS announcement. On January 14, the brand—a partnership between Nike and Skims—revealed it was launching its first-ever shoe. If you were paying attention to Kardashian, though, you might've picked up on it last night, when she stepped out in Calabasas wearing the style.
The Skims founder figured what better way to introduce the NikeSKIMS Rift than by styling it herself—no studio, no photoshoot, no additional models necessary. She was spotted at The Commons shopping center in an all-black look, beginning with a leather bandeau and bomber jacket, both from Balenciaga. Her layered joggers-over-leggings were NikeSKIMS. (Zoom in to see the Kardashian-ified swoosh atop the waistband.)
Still, her fresh-from-the-box Rifts stood out. They feature a split toe box, inspired by the trademarked 1996 Nike Air Rift, which was re-released in 2015. Kardashian did call the Tabi-style shoes "a ballet flat" in the press release, but we'd liken it to a Mary Jane. The Skims-ified style—which will retail for $150—launches on January 26, and will come in shades of cinnamon, brown, and black.
"Together with Nike, we focused on creating a version that feels minimalist, sleek, and flattering," Kardashian said, in a statement.
Fashion fans started wondering whether a Nike Air Rift revival was nigh last month, when Jennifer Lawrence styled the sneakers in black-and-white. Similar to the NikeSKIMS Rift, hers featured velcro Mary Jane-like straps in lieu laces. Lawrence's also featured a chunky sole. We can't help but wonder if the actor—a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners—could've had the inside scoop.
If the Rift launch is anything like the initial NikeSKIMS debut, Marie Claire recommends selecting your preferred shade (and a backup, just in case), setting an alarm, and entering your card information in advance. The brand's launches are no joke—collections continuously sell out in minutes.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.