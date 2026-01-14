Kim Kardashian Debuts NikeSKIMS's First Shoe On a L.A. Pap Walk

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn an unassuming Wednesday into a news day by dropping a major NikeSKIMS announcement. On January 14, the brand—a partnership between Nike and Skims—revealed it was launching its first-ever shoe. If you were paying attention to Kardashian, though, you might've picked up on it last night, when she stepped out in Calabasas wearing the style.

The Skims founder figured what better way to introduce the NikeSKIMS Rift than by styling it herself—no studio, no photoshoot, no additional models necessary. She was spotted at The Commons shopping center in an all-black look, beginning with a leather bandeau and bomber jacket, both from Balenciaga. Her layered joggers-over-leggings were NikeSKIMS. (Zoom in to see the Kardashian-ified swoosh atop the waistband.)

Kim Kardashian broke in her NikeSKIMS Rift sneakers in Calabasas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Still, her fresh-from-the-box Rifts stood out. They feature a split toe box, inspired by the trademarked 1996 Nike Air Rift, which was re-released in 2015. Kardashian did call the Tabi-style shoes "a ballet flat" in the press release, but we'd liken it to a Mary Jane. The Skims-ified style—which will retail for $150—launches on January 26, and will come in shades of cinnamon, brown, and black.

"Together with Nike, we focused on creating a version that feels minimalist, sleek, and flattering," Kardashian said, in a statement.

See the NikeSKIMS Rift sneakers up-close-and-personal. (Image credit: NikeSKIMS)

A moment for the seamless Tabi toe. (Image credit: NikeSKIMS)

Fashion fans started wondering whether a Nike Air Rift revival was nigh last month, when Jennifer Lawrence styled the sneakers in black-and-white. Similar to the NikeSKIMS Rift, hers featured velcro Mary Jane-like straps in lieu laces. Lawrence's also featured a chunky sole. We can't help but wonder if the actor—a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners—could've had the inside scoop.

If the Rift launch is anything like the initial NikeSKIMS debut, Marie Claire recommends selecting your preferred shade (and a backup, just in case), setting an alarm, and entering your card information in advance. The brand's launches are no joke—collections continuously sell out in minutes.