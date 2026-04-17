Prada's Bonnie Bag Blends Two It Girl-Beloved Trends Into One Must-Have
Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Sarah Pidgeon all fell for the east-west style.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Celebrity-beloved bag trends typically wane in popularity after a season or so, but the Prada Bonnie is no pushover. Despite hitting shelves two springs ago, the east-west belt bag reached full It-item potential in recent months. To put it another way: Bonnie zoomed from Bella Hadid to Sarah Pidgeon's closets all without a Clyde.
When VIPs secure a Prada Bonnie, they don't have to familiarize themselves with something brand-new. Instead, it merges viral east-west bags like the Alaïa Le Teckel and belted totes like the Miu Miu Aventure into a single It-girl magnet. Stars fell for east-west styles as early as 2024, while belt bags were a summer 2025 staple. Being that hybrid shoes are still A-list-approved, though, who's to say a hybrid bag can't be, too?
Technically, the Prada Bonnie's Hollywood-wide takeover began with Sadie Sink in Sept. 2025. Judging by other Prada purses in her collection (see: the Prada Dada), she was drawn to the decorative belt. Days before Prada's Spring 2026 show, the large Bonnie—which also comes in mini, small, medium, and extra-large—held all of her Milan Fashion Week essentials.Article continues below
By the following February, Selena Gomez had the same Prada bag on her arm. The only difference? Yellow gold hardware bookended its patent leather. Beyond Gomez's known soft spot for Miuccia Prada's designs, it reinforced the east-west trend is still active within her black bag rotation. (The Osoi Boat Bag she carried last summer stretches just as far horizontally.)
Meanwhile in Milan, Bella Hadid used the super-sized Bonnie—and the label's leather jacket, loafers, and jeans—to tease her four runway looks in Prada's Fall 2026 fashion show. It did the job while holding every supermodel essential imaginable inside a double-buckled, 12-inch-long and 16.5-inch-wide body. The XL Bonnie is one of Hadid's most ludicrously capacious totes, but her equally-baggy street style helped balance it out.
By the time Hadid touched down in Paris, another Prada Bonnie bag joined her collection. That time, sandy suede decorated the slim belt and east-west silhouette in a way that felt more evocative of Hadid's boho-chic side. She even styled it in the same vein, with a Dôen top, a vintage leather skirt from Fendi, and brown, knee-high Saint Laurent boots.
Sure, Hadid started the Prada Bonnie trend this Fashion Month, but it peaked outside the brand's mid-morning show. "The bigger, the better" Bonnies took a back seat to compact counterparts. Sarah Pidgeon's plus-one, for instance, was the $3,450 medium model.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Would Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Pidgeon's Love Story character, have worn the belted east-west design? CBK's penchant for glossy, black leather bags suggests so. Pidgeon maxed out her front-row 'fit's '90s suave with a plunge sweater vest and a fringed, butter yellow pencil skirt.
Pidgeon wasn't alone in her pro-Bonnie stance at the Prada Fall 2026 show. Zoey Deutch carried the same medium silhouette, except in cool-toned blue with yellow gold hardware. The "Aviation Blue" shade didn't clash with her pointy, strawberry-red pumps: a direct result of Prada and Miu Miu-led Spring 2026 color combinations. It also introduced shoppers (and celebrities) to Bonnie's maximalist side. Deutch's medium size comes in the most colors, including sage green, powder pink, rich chocolate, smoky gray, and more.
Bonnie may be the most sought-after, but it certainly isn't the only belt bag in Prada's catalog. The Prada Buckle trades Bonnie's east-west layout for something more north-south; a structured shape Dua Lipa, Chloë Sevigny, and Maya Hawke fell for last summer. The Buckle's interchangeable belts appear a bit thicker, too.
Between the Bonnie and the Buckle, Prada has established itself as fashion's one-stop-shop for belt bags. And judging by new cuts and colors on the Fall 2026 catwalk, Prada will only cinch more purses from here.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.