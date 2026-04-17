Celebrity-beloved bag trends typically wane in popularity after a season or so, but the Prada Bonnie is no pushover. Despite hitting shelves two springs ago, the east-west belt bag reached full It-item potential in recent months. To put it another way: Bonnie zoomed from Bella Hadid to Sarah Pidgeon's closets all without a Clyde.

When VIPs secure a Prada Bonnie, they don't have to familiarize themselves with something brand-new. Instead, it merges viral east-west bags like the Alaïa Le Teckel and belted totes like the Miu Miu Aventure into a single It-girl magnet. Stars fell for east-west styles as early as 2024, while belt bags were a summer 2025 staple. Being that hybrid shoes are still A-list-approved, though, who's to say a hybrid bag can't be, too?

Technically, the Prada Bonnie's Hollywood-wide takeover began with Sadie Sink in Sept. 2025. Judging by other Prada purses in her collection (see: the Prada Dada), she was drawn to the decorative belt. Days before Prada's Spring 2026 show, the large Bonnie—which also comes in mini, small, medium, and extra-large—held all of her Milan Fashion Week essentials.

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Sadie Sink got a head start on the Prada Bonnie bag craze in Sept. 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prada Prada Bonnie Leather Tote Bag $4,100 at Prada US

By the following February, Selena Gomez had the same Prada bag on her arm. The only difference? Yellow gold hardware bookended its patent leather. Beyond Gomez's known soft spot for Miuccia Prada's designs, it reinforced the east-west trend is still active within her black bag rotation. (The Osoi Boat Bag she carried last summer stretches just as far horizontally.)

Selena Gomez styled the Prada Bonnie Bag in February and March. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prada Prada Bonnie Large Leather Handbag $3,700 at Prada US

Meanwhile in Milan, Bella Hadid used the super-sized Bonnie—and the label's leather jacket, loafers, and jeans—to tease her four runway looks in Prada's Fall 2026 fashion show. It did the job while holding every supermodel essential imaginable inside a double-buckled, 12-inch-long and 16.5-inch-wide body. The XL Bonnie is one of Hadid's most ludicrously capacious totes, but her equally-baggy street style helped balance it out.

By the time Hadid touched down in Paris, another Prada Bonnie bag joined her collection. That time, sandy suede decorated the slim belt and east-west silhouette in a way that felt more evocative of Hadid's boho-chic side. She even styled it in the same vein, with a Dôen top, a vintage leather skirt from Fendi, and brown, knee-high Saint Laurent boots.

Before walking Prada's runway, Bella Hadid accessorized her jeans outfit with the Bonnie Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One week later, another Prada Bonnie popped up on Hadid's shoulder. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prada Prada Bonnie Large Suede Handbag $3,700 at Prada US

Sure, Hadid started the Prada Bonnie trend this Fashion Month, but it peaked outside the brand's mid-morning show. "The bigger, the better" Bonnies took a back seat to compact counterparts. Sarah Pidgeon's plus-one, for instance, was the $3,450 medium model.

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Would Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Pidgeon's Love Story character, have worn the belted east-west design? CBK's penchant for glossy, black leather bags suggests so. Pidgeon maxed out her front-row 'fit's '90s suave with a plunge sweater vest and a fringed, butter yellow pencil skirt.

Sarah Pidgeon arrived at the Prada show in the Bonnie Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag $3,450 at Prada US

Pidgeon wasn't alone in her pro-Bonnie stance at the Prada Fall 2026 show. Zoey Deutch carried the same medium silhouette, except in cool-toned blue with yellow gold hardware. The "Aviation Blue" shade didn't clash with her pointy, strawberry-red pumps: a direct result of Prada and Miu Miu-led Spring 2026 color combinations. It also introduced shoppers (and celebrities) to Bonnie's maximalist side. Deutch's medium size comes in the most colors, including sage green, powder pink, rich chocolate, smoky gray, and more.

Zoey Deutch followed Pidgeon's lead with a blue Bonnie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag $3,450 at Prada US

Bonnie may be the most sought-after, but it certainly isn't the only belt bag in Prada's catalog. The Prada Buckle trades Bonnie's east-west layout for something more north-south; a structured shape Dua Lipa, Chloë Sevigny, and Maya Hawke fell for last summer. The Buckle's interchangeable belts appear a bit thicker, too.

Between the Bonnie and the Buckle, Prada has established itself as fashion's one-stop-shop for belt bags. And judging by new cuts and colors on the Fall 2026 catwalk, Prada will only cinch more purses from here.