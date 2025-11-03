Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her $7,950 The Row Coat With Matching Salomon Hiking Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't mark The Row's sample sale on her calendar, like the rest of us. She shops the Olsen twin-led label year round, getting her money's worth by wearing her investments on repeat.

After a weekend of press events for Die, My Love, Lawrence wasted no time resuming her street style rotation. On Nov. 3, she joined her husband for a mid-afternoon stroll, dressed in familiar designer finds. The Row's Beyza Coat—a green trench-inspired style—began the casual look. The wool-blend outer was slightly oversize, leaving Lawrence room to layer underneath.

A navy blue knit—presumably, The Row's Kisaora Sweater—peeked through the unbuttoned bodice. She paired it with Loewe's take on the track pants trend, in a striking red shade. Like her jacket, Lawrence has worn the $1,100 bottoms on several different occasions.

Jennifer Lawrence re-wore her The Row coat, Loewe track pants, and Gimaguas bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Law matched her army green jacket to the Gimaguas Maxi Franca bag, in olive suede. And when it came time to select her shoes, she kept to the same color theme. The actor wore Salomon hiking sneakers in earthy green to match her outerwear and bag.

The pair has accompanied her Hermès Kelly Monaco bag on three occasions since October. This time, however, the $187 shoes were noticeably Kelly-free. Instead, a blue pinstripe scarf from Amarees fused the monochrome look together.

Forever taking high-low dressing to new heights.

