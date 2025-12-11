On December 9, Jennifer Lawrence's La Ligne Colby Pants stretched so long, fashion girls couldn't ID her black-and-white sneakers. Turns out, La Ligne—one of Lawrence's most beloved brands—gave fans a close-up the day prior, revealing them as the Nike Air Rifts.

On Dec. 8, the New York-based brand shared a never-before-seen photo of Lawrence dressed in Prada, Hermès, Nike, and La Ligne, of course. The street style star's layers began with a white T-shirt, which peeked out from beneath her vintage Prada cardigan. Green florals topped the turquoise blue knit's cuffs and closure, confirming it's from the atelier's Spring 2017 collection. She paired the T-shirt and cardigan duo with the mid-wash Molly Jeans from La Ligne. The straight-leg style looked especially mom-coded with her Nike sneakers. She traded her signature Nike V2Ks for the rare Air Rift Breathes, which gave Mary Janes a sporty makeover.

Jennifer Lawrence made her Instagram debut in Nike Air Rift Breathe sneakers. (Image credit: @lalignenyc)

Nike only offers the split-sole shoes sporadically. In 2019, the label re-issued the circa-1996 silhouette with lightweight rubber soles, mesh sidewalls, and velcro hook-and-loop straps. By 2024, another suede rendition was returning to the market—and according to an Elle report, Poshmark searches for pairs rose by 95 percent starting that December and into summer 2025. It seems Lawrence recently sourced them from a secondhand site like StockX, because La Ligne's post marked her first time wearing them. She'll have more options to choose from soon: the NikeSKIMS partnership will include eight fresh Air Rift styles in Spring 2026.

Of all the Frankenshoes on the market, these are the least surprising for the Mary Jane enthusiast to shop. J.Law adores any interpretation of the timeless shoes, be it elevated or laid-back. See her Mary Jane hybrids at the Dior Spring 2026 show in October, or her Wales Bonner Mary Jane sneakers. The actor's black-and-white color is currently listed for $79.

Nike Nike Air Rift Breathe Sneakers $79 at StockX

With the right accessories, Lawrence has the power to elevate even the sportiest sneakers. This time, she coupled her checkered red shawl with La Ligne's version of the triangle scarf trend. The black headpiece—bookended by her Nike Air Rifts—complemented her collector's item Hermès bag, also in black.

Longtime Lawrence fans will recognize its yellow gold hardware, turn-lock closure, and top-handle strap as the vintage Kelly Monaco model, which joined her closet in early October. (It earned its name after Grace Kelly of Monaco used it to hide her pregnancy in the 1950s.) Believe it or not, Lawrence has styled the $7,000 purse even more casually, alongside Salomon hiking sneakers later in October.

An outfit doesn't get more Jennifer Lawrence-coded than this. Nike Air Rift sneakers, jeans, a designer bag, and a headpiece will go down in history as her off-duty uniform. Should you feel inspired by the New Yorker's effortless poise, shop the Lawrence-inspired sneakers below.

