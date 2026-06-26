Instead of kicking up her heels after promoting Enola Holmes 3 on June 25, Millie Bobby Brown slipped into something more comfortable for the after-party. The actor's third and final outfit of the day also happened to be the most revealing: a naked, lingerie-leaning skirt set from It girl-beloved brand Mirror Palais.

To demonstrate just how sheer her after-party pick was, you must first see her red carpet gown at the New York City premiere. Stylist Summer Lahti tapped Brown's wedding dress designer, Galia Lahav, for what the label called "another unforgettable moment" on Instagram.

Channeling her wedding dress's intricate corsetry, the custom sweetheart neckline fit the Stranger Things alum like a glove. Glossy, cool-blue satin debuted in horizontal drapery, before giving way to the skirt's vertical, free-flowing pleats. Her waistband's slouchy bow helped marry the contrasting patterns. Once the silky train swept the carpet, the bottom layer's hidden petticoat revealed itself to be matte and semi-sheer. Perhaps Brown was teasing her after-hours attire?

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Millie Bobby Brown's evening started in a custom gown from her wedding dress designer, Galia Lahav. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown's premiere style did a complete 180 before the after-party. So much so, you'd think the two events weren't related at all. That's the beauty of after-party fashion, though. There's rarely a dress code, meaning Brown had full creative control. Plus, who's going to tell the star of Enola Holmes 3 to change?

She looked ready for a romantic, end-of-vacation dinner with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in the matching Amantes set from Mirror Palais. Both separates were almost completely sheer, starting with an almost sold-out long-sleeve. The nude-tinted mesh clung to her figure like second skin. Then, floral lace appliqués—sprinkled in moderation atop her bust and waist—covered only what was necessary.

After the premiere, Brown styled her nakedest skirt set yet from Mirror Palais. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown coupled her top with the knee-length skirt, which featured the same mesh-and-lace combination. The only difference? The top of the 22-year-old's midi became increasingly opaque, thanks to a silk charmeuse-wrapped waistband. Brown's nude color story continued with an ultra-strappy take on the heeled flip-flops trend. To finish, she upped the Euro summer-ready energy with the head scarf trend tied around her beachy waves.

Mirror Palais has created quite a name for itself among fashion girls like Sabrina Carpenter, Barbara Palvin, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Charli xcx, and more. Brown, for one, is especially fond of the New York label's after-party options. Last October, she celebrated the end of Stranger Things in a burgundy, lace-trimmed corset and a matching micro skirt from Mirror Palais. It seems her latest naked look will share its sold-out status in no time.

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Brown wore another Mirror Palais after party look for Stranger Things, but it wasn't sheer at all. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown's Mirror Palais pick took her recent naked dress streak to a whole new level of risqué. Her Bronx Banco gown during last year's Stranger Things press tour was partially transparent, but still relatively layered. If any designer can awaken an A-lister's sultry side, it's Mirror Palais. Carpenter and Lipa can't say no to the catalog's newest naked dresses.

TOPICS Millie Bobby Brown