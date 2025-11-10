Millie Bobby Brown Gives the Naked Dress Trend a Festive Flair
Back in March, the 21-year-old promised to keep dressing unapologetically. She's doing just that in spades.
The naked dress trend simply won't quit. Just recently, we've seen Jenna Ortega, Hunter Schafer, and, now, Millie Bobby Brown spearhead its millionth coming. In fact, the Stranger Things actor wore not one, but two naked dresses in one week, setting a surprisingly sultry tone for Season 5's press tour.
Netflix went all in on "For Your Consideration" promo this weekend, hosting pre-award season events for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Wednesday, and Stranger Things. On November 8, the latter cast took center stage, with Brown leading the charge. Stylist Ryan Young dressed the 21-year-old in a Bronx and Banco Fall 2025 gown with a mesh gridlock of sequins molded into a deep V-shaped neckline. A black velvet bow adorned waist, giving the risqué dress trend a festive, holiday-ready finish.
On the runway, a black thong peeked through the Bronx and Banco gown's floor-length skirt. Brown opted for an illusion nude underlay, which added a more modest look. It still felt in line with the naked dress trend, though. If you want the look, the Liora—minus a nude slip—is available for purchase, priced at $920. (Peek-a-boo underwear not included.)
In lieu of a statement necklace, Brown kept the attention on the near-navel-length neckline, and frosted herself in diamond hoop earrings instead. Also impossible to miss: her three-carat cushion-cut engagement ring—its halo setting on a pavé band sparkling just as much as the sequined Bronx and Banco number.
Brown has pledged allegiance to naked dressing long ago—at award shows, movie premieres, and date nights with husband Jake Bongiovi. This year especially, she's been on a see-through streak: During her blonde bombshell era, she cosplayed Gwyneth Paltrow in a transparent Giorgio Armani gown also worn by the actor at The Electric State premiere in February.
Weeks later, Brown presented Sabrina Carpenter with a 2025 BRIT Award in a sheer chainmail moment from Annie's Ibiza. (The back of the cowl-neck gown revealed a matching G-string thong.) While on-trend, it came with some backlash from critics, journalists, and so-called fans.
Two days after the 2025 BRITs, Brown addressed the "bullying" with a vulnerable Instagram video. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs," she shared. "I refuse to apologize for growing up. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."
Since then, Brown has stayed loyal to dressing unapologetically. Just last week, at the Stranger Things premiere, Brown stole the show in a custom Rodarte gown featuring sheer lace paneling. All in all, Brown (and other Gen Z'ers) reserve the right to wear whatever they want—no questions asked.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.