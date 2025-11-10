Millie Bobby Brown Gives the Naked Dress Trend a Festive Flair

The naked dress trend simply won't quit. Just recently, we've seen Jenna Ortega, Hunter Schafer, and, now, Millie Bobby Brown spearhead its millionth coming. In fact, the Stranger Things actor wore not one, but two naked dresses in one week, setting a surprisingly sultry tone for Season 5's press tour.

Netflix went all in on "For Your Consideration" promo this weekend, hosting pre-award season events for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Wednesday, and Stranger Things. On November 8, the latter cast took center stage, with Brown leading the charge. Stylist Ryan Young dressed the 21-year-old in a Bronx and Banco Fall 2025 gown with a mesh gridlock of sequins molded into a deep V-shaped neckline. A black velvet bow adorned waist, giving the risqué dress trend a festive, holiday-ready finish.

On the runway, a black thong peeked through the Bronx and Banco gown's floor-length skirt. Brown opted for an illusion nude underlay, which added a more modest look. It still felt in line with the naked dress trend, though. If you want the look, the Liora—minus a nude slip—is available for purchase, priced at $920. (Peek-a-boo underwear not included.)

Millie Bobby Brown defended her affinity for naked dressing in her second rendition of the week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In lieu of a statement necklace, Brown kept the attention on the near-navel-length neckline, and frosted herself in diamond hoop earrings instead. Also impossible to miss: her three-carat cushion-cut engagement ring—its halo setting on a pavé band sparkling just as much as the sequined Bronx and Banco number.

A moment for her accessories, or lack there of. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown has pledged allegiance to naked dressing long ago—at award shows, movie premieres, and date nights with husband Jake Bongiovi. This year especially, she's been on a see-through streak: During her blonde bombshell era, she cosplayed Gwyneth Paltrow in a transparent Giorgio Armani gown also worn by the actor at The Electric State premiere in February.

Last February, Millie made fashion history in Gwyneth Paltrow's exact Armani number. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Weeks later, Brown presented Sabrina Carpenter with a 2025 BRIT Award in a sheer chainmail moment from Annie's Ibiza. (The back of the cowl-neck gown revealed a matching G-string thong.) While on-trend, it came with some backlash from critics, journalists, and so-called fans.

Two days after the 2025 BRITs, Brown addressed the "bullying" with a vulnerable Instagram video. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs," she shared. "I refuse to apologize for growing up. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

The Annie's Ibiza moment came days before her public statement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Brown has stayed loyal to dressing unapologetically. Just last week, at the Stranger Things premiere, Brown stole the show in a custom Rodarte gown featuring sheer lace paneling. All in all, Brown (and other Gen Z'ers) reserve the right to wear whatever they want—no questions asked.