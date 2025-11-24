Gap's Black Friday 2025 Sale Masters The Chicest Minimalist Aesthetic For Less Than $175
Capsule wardrobe, loading...
When it comes to Black Friday, Gap doesn't mess around. The beloved fashion brand—known for its elevated basics—is so serious about savings, it's rolling out its deals in three separate phases over the span of a week. And it all leads up to a big Cyber Tuesday finale (because Cyber Monday simply isn't enough).
Right now, the brand is offering 40 percent off each purchase and 60 percent off select items. This sale will continue until Tuesday, November 25. Then, on Wednesday, November 26, phase two of the sale will begin, kicking off a whole level of savings. Discounts will be bumped up to 50 percent off and with 60 percent off select items, in addition to an in-store gift-with-purchase. File this under: one of the best fashion deals of the season.
Spoiler alert: The third and final phase brings the brand's best savings yet—and includes not only Cyber Monday but also Cyber Tuesday deals. On Saturday, November 29, Gap will continue its 50 percent-off deal, with no exceptions, as well as 60 percent off select items. Yep, every single product on site will be at least half off—I'm talking leather goods, Hailey Bieber-approved jeans, the viral CashSoft range, the Gap x Sandy Liang collab, and more.
With literally thousands of products available, preparing to shop this sale might feel overwhelming. That's why I've pulled together my top picks, ahead of the savings event. Ahead, peruse all the best Gap basics deals worth investing in this Black Friday.
Shop Gap's Black Friday 2025 Basics Deals
Every minimalist fashion muse has a simple barn jacket in her closet—Kendall Jenner, Bieber, Katie Holmes. It's a basic that comes with heavy celeb backing.
Any good basics collector knows you can never have too many button-downs. This maroon iteration feels unexpected, compared to your traditional all-white or blue styles.
Indigo jeans are the ultimate wardrobe staple—and this pair comes with a stylish wide-leg fit and a chic cuff detail.
Yes, patent leather can be considered a basic. It's simple and effortless, but unfailingly cool. This pick from a recent GapStudio collection proves it.
These barrel-leg jeans are already marked down, and the holiday savings haven't even started yet. They come in a ton of different washes (including floral and leopard print), for those who prefer a different wash.
If Hailey Bieber was shopping the Gap Black Friday sale, I think we all know what she'd buy.
Holiday parties aren't ready for you—not when you roll up in this stunning little bubble number.
