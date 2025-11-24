When it comes to Black Friday, Gap doesn't mess around. The beloved fashion brand—known for its elevated basics—is so serious about savings, it's rolling out its deals in three separate phases over the span of a week. And it all leads up to a big Cyber Tuesday finale (because Cyber Monday simply isn't enough).

Right now, the brand is offering 40 percent off each purchase and 60 percent off select items. This sale will continue until Tuesday, November 25. Then, on Wednesday, November 26, phase two of the sale will begin, kicking off a whole level of savings. Discounts will be bumped up to 50 percent off and with 60 percent off select items, in addition to an in-store gift-with-purchase. File this under: one of the best fashion deals of the season.

Spoiler alert: The third and final phase brings the brand's best savings yet—and includes not only Cyber Monday but also Cyber Tuesday deals. On Saturday, November 29, Gap will continue its 50 percent-off deal, with no exceptions, as well as 60 percent off select items. Yep, every single product on site will be at least half off—I'm talking leather goods, Hailey Bieber-approved jeans, the viral CashSoft range, the Gap x Sandy Liang collab, and more.

With literally thousands of products available, preparing to shop this sale might feel overwhelming. That's why I've pulled together my top picks, ahead of the savings event. Ahead, peruse all the best Gap basics deals worth investing in this Black Friday.

Shop Gap's Black Friday 2025 Basics Deals