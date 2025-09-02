Bella Hadid's Viral Vivaia Ballet Sneakers Dance Their Way Into Lola Tung's Closet
The 22-year-old's latest look is any Gen Z-er's dream.
Lola Tung is making up for her The Summer I Turned Pretty character's questionable choices one street style look at a time.
On September 2, mere hours before Season 3, Episode 9 premiered on Prime Video, the leading lady delivered another mini press tour in New York. After an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, Tung endorsed the It-girl sneaker trend of the summer in Vivaia's Sneakerinas. (I owe her stylist, Britt McCamey, special thanks for making this happen.)
The $159 trainers combined a sneaker's lace upper with the satin exterior of ballet slippers, making the year's most talked-about Franken-shoe. Though the square-toe style is available in baby blue, pink, butter yellow, and black, Tung chose the Grey Silver colorway. Upping the barre-ready feel of her shoes, she slipped on polka-dot illusion tights, as any professional dancer would.
Next up: Tung's knitted mini dress. McCamey and Tung got their hands on Look 31 from 404 Studio's Fall 2025 collection. The multi-color mini dress was Y2K personified, from the buckled straps and semi-sheer bodice to the periwinkle bubble hem. On the catwalk, the model paired it with toe-sock shoes, which bared a shocking resemblance to Vibram's FiveFingers shoes.
From there, Tung continued her Coach-clad streak with the Alter/Ego Crescent Shoulder Bag. This checkerboard hobo hails from the brand's sustainable Coachtopia line, which Tung reps in campaigns. According to Coach, the leather purse is made of leftover Coach Brooklyn scraps, a.k.a. the $495 tote Bella Hadid carried to It-bag status months ago.
The rest of Tung's accessories felt equally nostalgic, starting with Jennifer Lawrence's favorite cord necklace. The 22-year-old matched its silver dagger to her hoop earrings and Gentle Monster glasses (there for fashion purposes only).
Turns out, the Alter/Ego's exterior isn't the only Tung-approved piece in Hadid's closet. She owns a few Vivaia Sneakerinas, too. Last month, the supermodel added the new Jogger Re-Nylon model to her collection—her third color this year. She's also turned Charli XCX, Amelia Gray, and now, Tung onto them. I'm telling you: the Hadid effect deserves to be studied.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.