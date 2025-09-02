Bella Hadid's Viral Vivaia Ballet Sneakers Dance Their Way Into Lola Tung's Closet

Lola Tung is making up for her The Summer I Turned Pretty character's questionable choices one street style look at a time.

On September 2, mere hours before Season 3, Episode 9 premiered on Prime Video, the leading lady delivered another mini press tour in New York. After an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, Tung endorsed the It-girl sneaker trend of the summer in Vivaia's Sneakerinas. (I owe her stylist, Britt McCamey, special thanks for making this happen.)

The $159 trainers combined a sneaker's lace upper with the satin exterior of ballet slippers, making the year's most talked-about Franken-shoe. Though the square-toe style is available in baby blue, pink, butter yellow, and black, Tung chose the Grey Silver colorway. Upping the barre-ready feel of her shoes, she slipped on polka-dot illusion tights, as any professional dancer would.

Lola Tung pirouetted her way through NYC in Vivaia's viral sneakerinas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up: Tung's knitted mini dress. McCamey and Tung got their hands on Look 31 from 404 Studio's Fall 2025 collection. The multi-color mini dress was Y2K personified, from the buckled straps and semi-sheer bodice to the periwinkle bubble hem. On the catwalk, the model paired it with toe-sock shoes, which bared a shocking resemblance to Vibram's FiveFingers shoes.

A model wore Lola's mini dress on the 404 Studio Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

From there, Tung continued her Coach-clad streak with the Alter/Ego Crescent Shoulder Bag. This checkerboard hobo hails from the brand's sustainable Coachtopia line, which Tung reps in campaigns. According to Coach, the leather purse is made of leftover Coach Brooklyn scraps, a.k.a. the $495 tote Bella Hadid carried to It-bag status months ago.

The rest of Tung's accessories felt equally nostalgic, starting with Jennifer Lawrence's favorite cord necklace. The 22-year-old matched its silver dagger to her hoop earrings and Gentle Monster glasses (there for fashion purposes only).

Turns out, the Alter/Ego's exterior isn't the only Tung-approved piece in Hadid's closet. She owns a few Vivaia Sneakerinas, too. Last month, the supermodel added the new Jogger Re-Nylon model to her collection—her third color this year. She's also turned Charli XCX, Amelia Gray, and now, Tung onto them. I'm telling you: the Hadid effect deserves to be studied.

