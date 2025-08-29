The Chicest Fall Sweaters Are on Sale—But Not for Long
You won't see stylish knits this discounted in a month or two.
I've been all in on fall fashion for weeks now, despite it still being August. My closet is slowly but surely coming together with trendy denim, transitional shoes, and bags, but I've held off on adding fresh sweaters to my rotation—until now. During Labor Day weekend, retailers are throwing their end-of-summer sales to make room for their fall collections, which means there are so many fall sweaters sneakily discounted.
Now is the perfect time to make sure your sweater collection is in tip-top shape. That's why I'm shopping for trendy knits now—and I've found plenty of chic options online. There are classic polos and sweater vests to complete your preppy outfits, fun graphic options, and knits in the hottest autumnal colors. I even found cashmere on sale, which is unlikely to happen again over the next couple of months.
Don't make the mistake of waiting to nail down your sweater rotation— keep scrolling to see all of the fall sweaters under $150 I'm shopping, including picks from J.Crew, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more.
Whether or not you're a Horse Girl, this sweater will show off your fun personality. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Polo sweaters are very hot right now. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
This sweater takes out all of the work of putting together a layered look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Preppy sweaters like this are so It-girl coded. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Consider this your ultimate layering knit. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Leave it to Banana Republic to create the perfect knitted tee. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
I'm taking after my favorite fashion girls and wearing bright-colored sweaters this season. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
This cardigan offers the prettiest pop of color. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Tap into the chocolate brown trend with this cashmere knit. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
This sweater has fall's boho trend written all over it. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
This staple cardigan is an extra 40 percent off at checkout, so I would stock up on every color. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
You can never have too many striped knits in your rotation. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Take advantage of Cos's sale to score some cool-girl essentials at a major discount. Save even more with one of our Cos promo codes.
How fun is this rainbow print? Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
You're about to see purple everywhere come fall. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Reformation cashmere is top-notch, so don't let this steal of a deal pass you by. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
From the wide sleeves to the subtle V-neckline, I'm obsessed with everything about this sweater. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
This cardigan is the next best thing to being wrapped in a blanket. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.