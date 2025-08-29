I've been all in on fall fashion for weeks now, despite it still being August. My closet is slowly but surely coming together with trendy denim, transitional shoes, and bags, but I've held off on adding fresh sweaters to my rotation—until now. During Labor Day weekend, retailers are throwing their end-of-summer sales to make room for their fall collections, which means there are so many fall sweaters sneakily discounted.

Now is the perfect time to make sure your sweater collection is in tip-top shape. That's why I'm shopping for trendy knits now—and I've found plenty of chic options online. There are classic polos and sweater vests to complete your preppy outfits, fun graphic options, and knits in the hottest autumnal colors. I even found cashmere on sale, which is unlikely to happen again over the next couple of months.

Don't make the mistake of waiting to nail down your sweater rotation— keep scrolling to see all of the fall sweaters under $150 I'm shopping, including picks from J.Crew, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more.