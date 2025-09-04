Marie Claire's fall 2025 denim report tracks six rising jean styles, spanning from indigo shades to cuffed hems. Baggy, ripped denim, however, is noticeably absent from the roundup. Thanks to Rihanna, it's at least present and accounted for on the street style scene.

Rihanna first debuted her light-wash pair on September 2, complete with oversize holes in each knee. Less than 24 hours later, the pregnant star re-wore them with Balenciaga tags on full display. The sky blue style, in all its low-slung glory, appeared to be menswear slashed by Rihanna herself. Perhaps she's borrowing them from A$AP Rocky's closet. After all, it's common for the celebrity couple to share outfits. (Remember their matching ERL suits in July?)

Rihanna re-wore Balenciaga light-wash jeans with a Louis Vuitton Speedy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Louis Vuitton bag hung a few inches north of her '90s denim, because no Rihanna look is complete without a hard-to-find purse. The rare Speedy Soft 30, adorned with New York-inspired bag tags, marked the "Work" singer's second repeat piece. She first sported it the day before, alongside the rugby shirt trend and the same Balenciaga jeans. Somehow, the $3,500 duffel is still available, even with her stamp of approval.

Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC Speedy Soft 30 $3,500 at us.louisvuitton.com

Rihanna's rewears didn't stop there. I expected Puma Speedcat sneakers to peek out from underneath her extra-long hems. She surprised me with black-and-white cap-toe heels from Chanel she also styled on September 2.

At this point, cap-toes are a staple in Rihanna's wardrobe. She started collecting Chanel's signature motif in 2009. It's unclear when she got her hands on her latest Mary Janes. I suspect they're a recent purchase.

Rihanna's not the only celebrity in her recycling era, at least this week. Also on Sept. 3, Jennifer Lawrence followed her lead by re-wearing a Deiji Studios skirt, a Dissh blazer, and a Loewe bag. Personally, this sustainable streak came at the perfect time: Seeing my favorite stars reuse what's already in their closet encourages me to do the same.

Shop Styles Inspired by Rihanna

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors