A$AP Rocky's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You co-star, Rose Byrne, scored a "Female Actor in a Leading Role" nomination at a 2026 Actor Awards on March 1. Even so, Rocky and Rihanna traded the red carpet for a street style serve 10 miles northwest of the Shrine Auditorium. Rihanna went one step beyond their matching leather jackets with equally glossy, over-the-knee boots.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood doesn't honor a dress code, but that didn't stop Rihanna and A$AP Rocky from creating their own. Their one requirement? Black leather bomber jackets, a Spring 2025 trend that's staying strong a year later. RiRi led the way in the sold-out Black Ruff Rider Jacket from Willy Chavarria. It stood out on the Fall 2025 runway for its diagonal stitching, yellow gold hardware, and barrel-like sleeves. The Grammy winner made it her own with The Attico's draped mini skirt, featuring a cutout and self-tie accent atop her thigh. This allowed the elongated shafts of her thigh-high leather boots to peak through.

Her rapper boyfriend followed suit in a leather bomber, stacked on top of a black crewneck. The bottom-half of Rocky's outfit was far more casual than Rihanna's, thanks to straight-leg jeans and lived-in slim sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky coordinated in leather bomber jackets on date night. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leather boots this long aren't in the average knee-high collector's closet. Still, they're quintessentially Rihanna. In October 2025, she styled an almost-identical black pair from Balenciaga, featuring similar extra-pointy toe boxes. The thigh-high shafts were slightly more skintight, emerging from beneath a zip-up Acne Studios hoodie dress.

Two years ago, RiRi was spotted in L.A. wearing almost the same style. (Image credit: Backgrid)

By New Year's Eve that year, RiRi touched down in New York City with another black, over-the-knee pair by Amina Muaddi. Each extra-slouchy, leather leg matched The Attico's oversize windbreaker, plus Bottega Veneta's Kalimero Bucket Bag.

A few months later, she arrived in NYC wearing an even slouchier pair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Judging by Rihanna's affinity for the leather shoe-turned-pants, it's a wonder she hasn't added Saint Laurent's Joe Over-the-Knee Boots to her shoe rack. (Heated Rivalry fashion guy Connor Storrie took the Fall 2025 Menswear It-Boots out after Saturday Night Live on February 28.) Boots season is still active for a few more weeks, so now's your chance, Rihanna. I'm sure Storrie would loan them to her for her next date night—she is Rihanna after all.

