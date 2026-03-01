Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams's Matching Leather Outfits Destroy the Competition at the 'SNL' After-Party
"Are you wearing the c*nty Saint Laurent over-the-knee boots?"
As well as starring on a hit TV show, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have been embraced by the fashion world. As a result, their Saturday Night Live after-party outfits were every bit as c*nty as you might expect.
Back in January, Williams wore a Giorgio Armani suit on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, while Storrie donned Saint Laurent. Since then, everyone's favorite fake ice hockey players have walked runways in Milan and sat front row in Paris.
On Saturday, February 28, following Storrie's SNL hosting debut, the onscreen lovers coordinated their matching leather looks to celebrate. Arriving at SNL's after-party, Storrie opted for head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello: he paired the fashion house's Wool Chiné High-Rise Pants with a matching jacket and a Poplin Cotton Shirt worn open underneath.
But it was Storrie's Saint Laurent Joe Over-the-Knee Boots in Smooth Leather that really sealed the deal.
Proving that they're ever the effective team, Williams appeared to style his outfit so as to perfectly match his co-star. He wore a black leather suit from Simkhai's Spring/Summer '26 Collection, which he accessorized with a fitted black T-shirt and a pair of black cowboy boots.
In December 2025, Williams got candid about his friendship with Storrie, after the pair filmed a multitude of intimate scenes together for Heated Rivalry. "Well, I have one of my best friends for life right beside me through it all, which is already a luxury that a lot of actors don't get," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure I would've probably had a smaller appetite for the amount of stuff we're doing if I didn't have him through this."
Judging by Storrie and Williams's matching post-SNL outfits, their friendship is most definitely still going strong.
