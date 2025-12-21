Whether she's attending an event with partner A$AP Rocky or grabbing a late night dinner solo, Rihanna never fails to wear the ideal outfit for every occasion. On Saturday, December 20, the "Diamonds" singer leaned into fall 2025's plaid trend, which she combined with her favorite snakeskin boots and a long sporty skirt, while arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The superstar wrapped up in Miu Miu's Checked Teddy Zipper Jacket, which retails for $2,700 and fits perfectly into fall 2025's burgeoning plaid trend. The snug fleece is both comfortable and chic, and ideal for December's cooler climes.

Rihanna paired her fleece jacket with Balenciaga's Loop Sports Icon Long Skirt, a dressier alternative to sweatpants, which retails for $1,690. Finally, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her favorite Amina Muaddi $1,820 Barbara Snake-Embossed Stiletto Boots in the brand's Shiny Snake Python-Print.

Rihanna embraces the plaid trend in a Miu Miu fleece jacket. (Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)

Perfectly mixing relaxed and sporty clothing items with luxury footwear, Rihanna proves, once again, that she's a pro when it comes to a high-low fashion combo.

