Rihanna Embraces 2025's Plaid Trend in a Miu Miu Fleece Jacket and Amina Muaddi Snakeskin Boots
A sporty Balenciaga skirt and a bright red lip completed her outfit.
Whether she's attending an event with partner A$AP Rocky or grabbing a late night dinner solo, Rihanna never fails to wear the ideal outfit for every occasion. On Saturday, December 20, the "Diamonds" singer leaned into fall 2025's plaid trend, which she combined with her favorite snakeskin boots and a long sporty skirt, while arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
The superstar wrapped up in Miu Miu's Checked Teddy Zipper Jacket, which retails for $2,700 and fits perfectly into fall 2025's burgeoning plaid trend. The snug fleece is both comfortable and chic, and ideal for December's cooler climes.
Rihanna paired her fleece jacket with Balenciaga's Loop Sports Icon Long Skirt, a dressier alternative to sweatpants, which retails for $1,690. Finally, the Fenty Beauty founder wore her favorite Amina Muaddi $1,820 Barbara Snake-Embossed Stiletto Boots in the brand's Shiny Snake Python-Print.
Perfectly mixing relaxed and sporty clothing items with luxury footwear, Rihanna proves, once again, that she's a pro when it comes to a high-low fashion combo.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.