Rihanna's pro-jumpsuit stance has never been a secret. She adores the one-and-done silhouette so much, she wore Loewe's take during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Three years later, track pant-esque stripes on her sporty jumpsuit scored her yet another style touchdown.

Paparazzi spotted Rihanna wearing her burgundy, rich-mom outfit during a Beverly Hills shopping trip on June 24. Skipping her signature baggy blazer and denim uniform took the stress out of summer styling. But Rihanna wasn't wearing your average utilitarian jumpsuit, complete with cargo pockets and bulky belts.

Rihanna styled a sporty jumpsuit while shopping in Beverly Hills. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her strapless, elasticized neckline and extra-wide-leg bottoms put comfort above all else. Then, the raspberry-dyed velour sampled summer's sportif trend ever so slightly. Peony pink stripes stretched all the way up her legs Adidas-style, even onto the bandeau-esque bodice. Suddenly, the jumpsuit took a track pants turn.

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Jennifer Lawrence, Brooke Shields, Margot Robbie, and Gracie Abrams all sported vertically striped pants this season. Both outward-facing bands stopped before streaking their shirts like Rihanna's, though.

Last week, Gracie Abrams wore white track pants in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like the pregnancy-proof track pants Rihanna styled last September, each hemline was short enough to showcase her third pair of Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoes.

The ballet sneakers feature the same crinkle-effect uppers, Nike's cream-colored Swoosh, and waffle-cleated soles as her chocolate brown and ivory Moon Shoes—except in summer's peony-tinted color trend. To finish, the Grammy winner accessorized with rose-tinted Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a yellow gold necklace stack from The Back Vault x David Webb, and bezeled stud earrings.

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers $353 at Farfetch

Bodysuits have stood the test of time on pop stars' wardrobe racks, but for Rihanna, jumpsuits are more reliable. They've been attached at the hip since 2007, reuniting on 2010s red carpets, during her second pregnancy, and in leopard-print pajama form at Giorgio Baldi in 2024.

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Should the "Stay" singer be in the market for more, spring shows from Zimmermann, Dries Van Noten, Hermès, Mugler, and her beloved Alaïa have twisted the '90s trademark on its head.

Shop Sporty Jumpsuits Inspired by Rihanna

TOPICS Rihanna