Rihanna has finally reached the comfy pants portion of her pregnancy. She's worn jeans far longer than I would've, alongside Timberland boots or heeled flip-flops. On Sept. 9, RiRi swapped denim for the track pants trend and Puma sneakers—must-haves for any mom-to-be.

While en route to a routine check-up in L.A., the pregnant star waved to paparazzi in her doctor's office outfit: a tulle T-shirt with elevated black track pants. One white line stretched up each leg, instead of Adidas's signature triple stripe. Slightly oversize hems covered her cleated Puma sneakers.

Turns out, her white soccer-ready shoes hailed from Puma's 1998 collaboration with Jil Sander—its first ever fashion collaboration. 26 years ago, the style's enlarged tongues and spiked outsoles were an adventurous swerve away from the major sneaker trends of the late '90s. All these years later, The Jil Sander Kings are extremely tricky to track down. Maybe they inspired Rihanna's initial partnership with Puma—her Avanti line features similar flap tongues.

Rihanna turned a doctor's visit into a high-fashion serve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If she threw on a tank top and called it a day, I'd still applaud her street style moment. (I call it the Rihanna effect.) Instead, the Grammy winner outdid herself in a rare Simone Rocha polo shirt. Rihanna's growing baby bump was covered in tulle tiers, cascading from the bust to her thighs.

Her bottoms are maybe more expected for a comfortable maternity look, but they're still runway-approved. Last spring was the season of track pants among A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Alexa Chung. Tory Burch's Fall 2025 line brought them back for round two, just in time for New York Fashion Week.

To finish, she frosted herself in her usual necklace stack, made up of chokers, beaded chains, and her $7,950 Renato Cipullo pendant. Zoom in and you'll see her go-to Louis Vuitton Speedy Soft 30 made another appearance. She's clearly getting her money's worth on the $3,500 collector's item.

Blink and you'll miss her Louis Vuitton handbag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Rihanna's pregnancy is nearly done, she's spending more time at the doctor's office than ever. Even so, she can turn any backdrop into a step-and-repeat. So far, she's pulled off the ballet sneaker trend, a snakeskin Gucci bag, and a sarong skirt in the same parking garage. Now, add track pants and cleats to that ever-expanding list.

