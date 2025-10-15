The 2025 Met Gala. The June 2025 Louis Vuitton show. Her 2025 MTV VMAs performance. Sabrina Carpenter's pantless streak knows no bounds—or seasonal limits.

On October 14, Carpenter was photographed outside Lattanzi Restaurant in New York in nothing but a sweater dress and Chanel bag. The dinner unofficially started her press tour for Saturday Night Live, before she plays double duty as host and musical guest on Oct. 18. Stylist Jared Ellner outfitted the Grammy winner in head-to-toe butter yellow, one of her aesthetic's signature shades. An off-the-shoulder sweater—made of the chunkiest cable-knit—transformed into a mini dress. (One of the many perks of being five feet tall.) Its knitted hem stopped mid-thigh. A fold-over neckline acted in lieu of a necklace.

The shade of the summer felt surprisingly seasonal, especially alongside a vintage Chanel double-flap shoulder bag. The circa-2000 style was slightly more pigmented than her sweater. Lemon-colored leather complemented its yellow gold hardware. Similar styles—though tricky to track down—retail for upwards of $14,900.

Sabrina Carpenter kept the shade of the summer alive on Oct. 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel 2000 Medium Double Flap Shoulder Bag $14,912 at Farfetch

The Carpenter-coded color story didn't end there. The "Espresso" singer slipped on a butter-ified pair of chunky calf-length socks. In a Flashdance sort of flair, she styled them with vintage Manolo Blahniks. Each toe was topped with a circular rhinestone pendant. It seems she sourced the gold, yellow, and brown heels from Canadian secondhand site, Retyche.

Knowing Carpenter, she and Ellner are curating more pantsless looks for Saturday Night Live as we speak. Last year, she performed a mashup of "Feather" and "Nonsense" on the show, wearing just a pale pink corset. Fringe trim decorated her cheeky hot pants. Expect more along those risqué lines come Saturday night.

