Lady Gaga's Take on Fall's Slipper Shoe Trend Involves $850 Balenciaga Platform Mules
Elevated in every sense.
Every pop star has their preferred slipper—one they change into immediately after stepping off stage. For Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, it's the Ugg Classic Mini Boot. Sabrina Carpenter is loyal to the Ugg Scuffette IIs, while Blackpink's Jennie prefers the $70 Subu. Then there's Lady Gaga, who's post-performance shoe of choice is a bit more elevated, in every way.
The Grammy winner is currently on the Paris leg of "The Mayhem Ball" tour, performing four sold-out shows at the Accor Arena. On November 21, she was photographed in all black off-duty street style: an oversized hoodie, pleated micro-mini skirt, and a $850 pair of Balenciaga platform mules. Knee-high socks ensured her legs weren't completely bare, while a black triangle scarf atop her platinum blonde hair looked straight from her tour costume rack. (She often closes the show in a beanie or bandana.)
At first glance, the black socks made Gaga's slippers look like they might be skintight, knee-high boots. However, she's actually wearing the Alaska Soft Platform Mules from Balenciaga. They're like a distant cousin of your go-to outside-the-house slippers, except they're two inches higher and they feature the brand's emblem subtly embroidered onto each upper and heel.
Balenciaga's Alaska Mules debuted in the brand's Pre-Fall 2025 collection, before Pierpaolo Piccioli took over as creative director from Demna. They appear to have joined Gaga's shoe rack in early September, three months into her "Mayhem" tour. This comes as no surprise, given she's one of Balenciaga's strongest supporters: In 2025 alone, Gaga wore over 30 pieces from the brand, including the latex gloves in the "Abracadabra" music video.
Gaga's been known to love a slipper. She's been photographed in many Uggs over the years, including the Ansley Slippers, Mini Bailey Boots, and Classic Minis. (The former was her favorite on the set of House of Gucci, frequently dressing down her '70s-coded costumes.) Balenciaga's take seem to have taken their spot in her "Mayhem Ball" luggage, though.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.