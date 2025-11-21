Every pop star has their preferred slipper—one they change into immediately after stepping off stage. For Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, it's the Ugg Classic Mini Boot. Sabrina Carpenter is loyal to the Ugg Scuffette IIs, while Blackpink's Jennie prefers the $70 Subu. Then there's Lady Gaga, who's post-performance shoe of choice is a bit more elevated, in every way.

The Grammy winner is currently on the Paris leg of "The Mayhem Ball" tour, performing four sold-out shows at the Accor Arena. On November 21, she was photographed in all black off-duty street style: an oversized hoodie, pleated micro-mini skirt, and a $850 pair of Balenciaga platform mules. Knee-high socks ensured her legs weren't completely bare, while a black triangle scarf atop her platinum blonde hair looked straight from her tour costume rack. (She often closes the show in a beanie or bandana.)

Lady Gaga was spotted in all-black attire, plus sky-high Balenciaga slippers around Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At first glance, the black socks made Gaga's slippers look like they might be skintight, knee-high boots. However, she's actually wearing the Alaska Soft Platform Mules from Balenciaga. They're like a distant cousin of your go-to outside-the-house slippers, except they're two inches higher and they feature the brand's emblem subtly embroidered onto each upper and heel.

Balenciaga Alaska Soft Platform Mule in Black $850 at balenciaga.com

Balenciaga's Alaska Mules debuted in the brand's Pre-Fall 2025 collection, before Pierpaolo Piccioli took over as creative director from Demna. They appear to have joined Gaga's shoe rack in early September, three months into her "Mayhem" tour. This comes as no surprise, given she's one of Balenciaga's strongest supporters: In 2025 alone, Gaga wore over 30 pieces from the brand, including the latex gloves in the "Abracadabra" music video.

Gaga's been known to love a slipper. She's been photographed in many Uggs over the years, including the Ansley Slippers, Mini Bailey Boots, and Classic Minis. (The former was her favorite on the set of House of Gucci, frequently dressing down her '70s-coded costumes.) Balenciaga's take seem to have taken their spot in her "Mayhem Ball" luggage, though.

