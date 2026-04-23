You may know Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice or a fashion designer, but to me, she's also the inventor of my favorite color combinations. No tints are too far apart on the color wheel for Beckham, not even sky blue and plum or gray and burgundy. Just this week, her powder pink and strawberry-red color combination proved shades in the same sector are just as compatible for Spring 2026.

Being named one of the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2026 called for an influential outfit at the New York City summit on April 22. She certainly understood the assignment, pulling a pastel pink slip dress from her Victoria Beckham label. Its high-neck, adjustable sleeves, ruched torso, and asymmetrical hemline revived her favorite silhouette.

Victoria Beckham arrived at the TIME100 Summit in powder pink and strawberry red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another rising Spring 2026 It-color joined the mix beneath Beckham's ankle-grazing skirt: strawberry red, perhaps an homage to TIME's signature shade. The sky-high VB mules were a posh imagining of the peep-toe, doll heels trend, complete with slim cut-outs atop razor-sharp toe boxes. Beckham has been loyal to this shoe shape for years, long before it was dubbed Barbie's dream shoe. Still, the suede garnish feels fresh for the pro-patent pump collector.

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Beckham strutted onto Lincoln Center's stage in the equally-posh shades. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Powdery pinks like this look even more feminine when VIPs sample the "unexpected red theory." Beckham isn't loyal to a specific shade of ruby—as long as it adds some edge to the pastel's polished nature, she's happy.

Last October, when fashion sprinkled the chili flake color trend on every runway, Beckham coupled another asymmetrical, blush-hued slip with burgundy accessories. Her Victoria Beckham midi showcased her peep-toe mules, which seemed to be cut from the same dark crimson cloth as her crossbody Hermès Kelly bag. Even the pop star's oversize sunglasses got the maroon memo.

A few months ago, Beckham first fell for the pink-and-red combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, chili flake traded places with strawberry red, a fresh-from-the-garden color trend also tested by Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence this week. Then there's peony pink, which Lawrence styled alongside a strawberry polo in the same zip code as Beckham. The color combination also popped up on Ottolinger, Balenciaga, and Ganni's Spring 2026 runways, but not Beckham's. Perhaps she's saving it for Spring 2027, where she can properly debut new sub-genres of each shade.

Shop the Peony Pink and Strawberry Red Color Trend Inspired by Victoria Beckham

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TOPICS Victoria Beckham