No Sequins in Sight—Katie Holmes Traded a Sparkly Evening Bag for Something Even More Fun

Not a single sequin, gemstone, or appliqué adorned Katie Holmes's silky, long-sleeve Kallmeyer Resort 2027 dress at the American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala. The same couldn't be said of the actor's evening bag: On October 29, Holmes walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, on one arm and a fringe bag from Simon Miller on the other.
For any celebrity-filled fête (including this year's ABT's soirée honoring Cynthia Erivo), Holmes and her stylist, Brie Welch, put as much time into picking the purse as they do the apparel; the actor rarely sets her bag aside to pose for photographers. Last night was no exception.
While Kallmeyer's Resort 2027 runway featured fringed fashion, Holmes wore a more minimalist turquoise gown with a glossy, form-fitting bodice and carpet-sweeping skirt from the collection. She then saved all of the swish-swish action for Simon Miller's Tassel Boxy Clutch.
In addition to black, the tassel-topped satin east-west clutch comes in violet purple and olive green. When styling the accessory, Holmes kept the removable strap, ensuring maximum fringe movement and dramatic effect on the red carpet.
Evening bags have never looked so bold—and not just on the red carpet. This season, the more movement on a compact clutch or carry-all, the better. Case in point: The purses presented at Spring/Summer 2027 shows from Dior, Monse, Fendi, Chanel, and more. While Chanel and Fendi played with bobbing beadwork, tassel fringe fluttered in the breeze at Monse and Cult Gaia. Kallmeyer also took part in the trend, modeling single-strap pouches covered in cascading strands of crystals.
Holmes couldn't wait until Spring 2027 to sample such a daring evening design—and you don't have to, either. Pre-order her exact Simon Miller style or shop the similar, tassel-adorned totes below.
Shop the Tassel Fringe Bag Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes
SIMON MILLER
Tassel Knotty Bag
Michael Kors
Nayla Medium Fringed Suede Hobo Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Fringed Shoulder Bag - Black
Reformation
Valentina Mini Beaded Satin Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Winslow Bag | Black
Miu Miu
Ivy Satin Handbag With Crystal and Sequin Fringe
Bolsa Nova
Fringe Crossbody
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.