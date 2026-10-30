No Sequins in Sight—Katie Holmes Traded a Sparkly Evening Bag for Something Even More Fun

The under-$380 design is available to pre-order.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Katie Holmes arrived at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in a long-sleeve satin dress and a fringe tassel-covered black evening bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a single sequin, gemstone, or appliqué adorned Katie Holmes's silky, long-sleeve Kallmeyer Resort 2027 dress at the American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala. The same couldn't be said of the actor's evening bag: On October 29, Holmes walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, on one arm and a fringe bag from Simon Miller on the other.

For any celebrity-filled fête (including this year's ABT's soirée honoring Cynthia Erivo), Holmes and her stylist, Brie Welch, put as much time into picking the purse as they do the apparel; the actor rarely sets her bag aside to pose for photographers. Last night was no exception.

While Kallmeyer's Resort 2027 runway featured fringed fashion, Holmes wore a more minimalist turquoise gown with a glossy, form-fitting bodice and carpet-sweeping skirt from the collection. She then saved all of the swish-swish action for Simon Miller's Tassel Boxy Clutch.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Katie Holmes arrived at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in a long-sleeve satin dress and a fringe tassel-covered black evening bag

Katie Holmes posed with her boyfriend at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala, but her fringe Simon Miller bag stole the show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to black, the tassel-topped satin east-west clutch comes in violet purple and olive green. When styling the accessory, Holmes kept the removable strap, ensuring maximum fringe movement and dramatic effect on the red carpet.

Katie Holmes arrived at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in a long-sleeve satin dress and a fringe tassel-covered black evening bag

Appreciate the Simon Miller style—in all its tasseled glory—up close.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evening bags have never looked so bold—and not just on the red carpet. This season, the more movement on a compact clutch or carry-all, the better. Case in point: The purses presented at Spring/Summer 2027 shows from Dior, Monse, Fendi, Chanel, and more. While Chanel and Fendi played with bobbing beadwork, tassel fringe fluttered in the breeze at Monse and Cult Gaia. Kallmeyer also took part in the trend, modeling single-strap pouches covered in cascading strands of crystals.

The tassel fringe bag trend on Dior&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Dior took a boho-chic approach to the tassel bag trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The tassel fringe bag trend on Monse&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Monse's top-handle tote resembled Holmes's.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The tassel fringe bag trend on Fendi&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Fendi twisted the timeless Baguette into a tasseled masterpiece.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The tassel fringe bag trend on Cult Gaia&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Cult Gaia's raffia fringe cascaded behind the model like a train.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The tassel fringe bag trend on Chanel&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Don't let Chanel's statement brooch detract from the bag's swishing finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tassel fringe bag trend on Kallmeyer&#039;s Spring 2027 runway

Kallmeyer's single-strap bag was mostly fringe.

(Image credit: Indigital)

Holmes couldn't wait until Spring 2027 to sample such a daring evening design—and you don't have to, either. Pre-order her exact Simon Miller style or shop the similar, tassel-adorned totes below.

Shop the Tassel Fringe Bag Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.