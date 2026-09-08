Taylor Swift Makes Stripes Date-Night Ready in a Slinky Halter Dress

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are regulars on New York City's restaurant scene, scoring hard-to-get dinner reservations at Via Carota, Chez Margaux, and The Corner Store since 2023. But on September 6, the Ambassadors Clubhouse hosted their first public date night as a married couple—an outing that Swift and Kelce marked with matching takes on fall's stripe trend.
While it's only been three weeks since Swift's last street style look (featuring a little lavender dress by Delphine), she switched from warm- to cold-weather colors during her time away. The pop star rejoined the city's fashion circuit in a silk-blend, slinky Stella McCartney halter dress—its diagonal stripes a cool-toned combination of brown and metallic gold.
Since Swift has been a loyal Stella McCartney shopper for over 12 years, it's no surprise that the dress came from the London-based brand. (Her sold-out, chocolate brown bucket bag hailed from the designer's catalog, too.
The Aquazzura's Twist Sandals are also familiar to Swift's longtime fans: She owns the same double-strap heels in burgundy velvet, beige raffia, and now, metallic rose gold.
Aquazzura
Twist Sandal 95
Mindi Mond
Imperial Citrine & Diamond Drop Earrings
Back to Swift's dress through. Stripes were one of fall's leading fashion trends. Lines in all shades and sizes bounced from the runways of Vivienne Westwood and Mugler to Issey Miyake and (of course) Stella McCartney. The motif even returned to the Couture Fall 2026 circuit, thanks to Chanel and Fendi.
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Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, aren't the only ones taking style cues from recent runway shows. Kelce's ivory short-sleeve shirt also featured subtle stripes.
If Kelce keeps tapping Swift for outfit inspiration, Kansas City Chiefs football fans are in for another fashion-forward NFL season.
Shop Striped Fall Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.