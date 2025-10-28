At 8:15 p.m. ET on October 27, Monday Night Football viewers weren't one hundred percent focused on the field where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Washington Commanders. They were scanning the stands for a glimpse at Taylor Swift's game-night outfit.

Last week, when the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor Swift spent the night at Arrowhead Stadium largely unnoticed. Her look for the evening—a Chanel 25 bag, Prada corset, short shorts, and her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine—was only revealed in full during a post-game trip to 1587 Prime with fiancé Travis Kelce.

This week, the "Opalite" singer's play was unpredictable until the third quarter. While Kelce made his tunnel walk before the game in a Showgirl orange chore jacket and matching pants, Swift's own Chiefs vs. Commanders outfit reveal didn't arrive until Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night.

Travis Kelce took the traditional tunnel walk to the locker room for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders game. Taylor Swift was not seen before the game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything changed after Kelce ran into the end zone. The broadcast finally turned the cameras toward the luxury suites, revealing Taylor Swift in a Chiefs red turtleneck. She celebrated her fiancé's score with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes by her side.

From afar, the singer also appeared to wear her signature red lipstick and drop earrings, with her hair pulled back into a low bun. Her Old Mine-cut engagement ring glistened on her left hand, and a hint of more gold jewelry contrasted her red turtleneck sweater. Further details on her look are scarce for now, but Marie Claire editors will update this story with details as they become available.

A (blurry) first look at Taylor Swift's outfit for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders game. (Image credit: ESPN)

Early reports from Arrowhead Stadium originally said Swift's attendance hadn't yet been confirmed: no vintage Chiefs jackets, no glitter freckles, no on-theme styling by Joseph Cassell Falconer, no sighting of the singer. Turns out, fans just needed to be a bit more patient.

Last season, Taylor Swift made several stops by the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel in Chiefs-centric fashion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This NFL season, spotting Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs game-day outfits has seemed harder than a reversing a twenty-point loss with two minutes left in the game. For the Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions, Swift's Ganni jersey dress was identified only by a snippet of its custom stitching shown on the nighttime broadcast. The singer appeared to skip the Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game altogether—until a friend of Swift's and Kelce's shared photos of her plaid Jonathan Simkhai set, Chanel necklace, and Gucci slingback heels following the match. Even the season opener, against the Los Angeles Chargers, went by Swift-less. (However, the singer had a valid excuse to, ultimately, skip an outfit: The game was held in Brazil.)

Taylor Swift has skipped tunnel walks this NFL season, instead making quiet appearances with friends following the Chiefs' games. (Image credit: @kanebrown)

Instead, Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl style has taken up all her center-stage photo ops this October. The singer made a quick press circuit through London and New York City in the lead-up to her album's release, stopping by Late Night's couch in Wiederhoeft and The Tonight Show's interview in a Giuseppe Di Morabito mesh dress. The only snapshot of her everyday style arrived at an Oct. 8 dinner, when she wore a fall plaid mini skirt and knee-high boots to visit New York City's Eighty Six supper club.

Taylor Swift wearing Wiederhoeft to Late Night with Seth Meyers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's tunnel walks at Arrowhead Stadium have been missed. Between her first two seasons, more than 30 Kansas City Chiefs game outfits received their own red carpet treatment: dedicated photo sessions where style experts could catalogue Swift's Chiefs-colored Vivienne Westwood sets, her head-to-toe Chanel runway pulls, and her Dior saddle bags.

All it took to see a little Taylor Swift was Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs touchdown against the Washington Commanders. In the game of spotting her Chiefs outfits, even a brief peek at her look is better than none at all.

This is a developing story. Marie Claire will provide updates on Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders game outfit when they are available.

