I owe George Kittle the biggest "thank you" card imaginable. Taylor Swift sang "Love Story" at Tight End University 2026 just for the San Francisco 49ers star. Thanks to his "special" request, her era-defying, custom little black dress from Monse took center stage on June 23, right where it belonged.

Swifties weren't sure if her surprise song tradition would continue at Travis Kelce's latest Nashville training camp. Lainey Wilson was the evening's musical guest, after all. But just like last year—when Swift intercepted Kane Brown's set—she was the country singer's grand finale.

With help from stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, New York-based brand Monse created the strapless LBD just for Swift. The skintight, rhinestone-free bodice represented her recent style shift toward minimalism. Then, metallic silver fringe decorated the asymmetrical, high-low hemline, much like the tassels atop her Fearless dresses on the Eras Tour. (How fitting for her first post-tour performance of "Love Story.")

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Between its maximalist trim, ankle-strap stilettos (from Aquazzura, of course), and thick collar necklace, Swift had no issues meeting her sparkle quota. Blurry Instagram-viral videos couldn't stop her Kindred Lubeck engagement ring from shining, either. It also helped that she flaunted its old mine-cut diamond during the lyrics, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, 'Marry me, Juliet.'"

The Fearless song hit different knowing Swift's wedding is reportedly just weeks away. At first, I assumed she'd sing "Love Story" as a surprise to Kelce during their supposed Madison Square Garden reception. Since The Tortured Poets Department is his favorite album, perhaps she'll select "So High School" or "The Alchemy."

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Yes, Tight End University is run by Travis Kelce, but Taylor Swift has steered clear of Kansas City Chiefs colors for two years straight. Both performances added new LBDs to her style playbook. Last June, she twirled around to "Shake It Off" in a denim skater style from EB Denim. You may recognize its corset and pleated skirt from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party. The patchwork denim piece initially joined her closet in sky blue, though.

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Once again, Tight End University was one of summer's most FOMO-inducing events, right up there with Swift and Kelce's impending nuptials. It also proved there's room in her personal style for minimalism and maximalism. She can stick to her new color palette—white, cream, and black—while paying homage to her sparkly roots. Hopefully Swift's wedding dress is the best of both worlds, too.

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