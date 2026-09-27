If there’s one awards show where playing it safe on the red carpet has never been the norm, it’s the MTV Video Music Awards. Over the years, the VMAs have given us everything from naked dresses and theatrical costume changes to fashion moments that have become almost as famous as the music itself (see: Lady Gaga’s meat dress). And with some of music’s biggest names converging in Los Angeles for the 2026 ceremony, this year’s red carpet has plenty of potential to carry that tradition on.
Madonna is set to open the ceremony with her first VMA performance in 23 years, while Kacey Musgraves will return to the VMA stage for the first time in five years with a tribute to Dolly Parton. The lineup also includes Raye making her VMA performance debut and Lisa giving the TV debut of her new single “SaWaDiKa.” This year’s nominee class brought plenty of fresh faces, too, with 26 first-time nominees, including Olivia Dean and Kali Uchis.
Then there’s Swift, who is poised for an especially momentous night. She will receive MTV’s inaugural Artist Director Honors for her contributions to music-video storytelling. The award will also make Swift the most-awarded artist in VMA history. And she’s adding another event to her schedule: Swift will premiere the music video for her new single, “Patient Zero,” during the broadcast, just two days after the song arrived on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.
But before all the Moon Person trophies were handed out, there was the red carpet. From established VMA fashion veterans to first-time nominees, these are the 2026 looks worth remembering.
Taylor Swift
For her big night, Taylor Swift, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, arrived in a dress to match the occasion. The Tamara Ralph design started with a black turtleneck bodice with sheer mesh panels. The sleeveless top then gave way to a shimmering silver maxi skirt. A back slit on the asymmetrical style offered a peek at the strappy silver stilettos, while a single (visible) chandelier earring by Leviev nearly grazed her shoulder.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor, who is nominated for Best Collaboration for “Hard Part,” kicked off the naked-dress trend in a crochet-like black gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2026 Couture collection. Her swept-up hair emphasized the plunging neckline, while a belted waist, feathered cuffs, and a feather-trimmed hem added texture.
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Lisa
Lisa took red carpet dressing literally in a sheer red column gown with a corset-like bodice from The Attico. A voluminous furry stole by Quine Li framed her shoulders and extended into a sweeping train, creating a striking contrast with the body-skimming silhouette. The singer-actor, who is nominated in four categories tonight, kept the palette monochromatic with matching pointed-toe pumps and a red hair accessory. Zoom in to see the chunky silver cuff rings on her fingers.
Normani
Normani leaned into high-shine glamour in a Robert Wun gown that paired a liquid-metal bodice with a black trumpet skirt and long sleeves-turned-opera gloves. An oversized botanical adornment bloomed from a single shoulder, softening the dress’s futuristic finish. The singer, who was styled by Jyo Bridges, skipped the hat shown on the runway, instead pairing the look with chandelier earrings and a pared-back bun.
Tyla
In true VMAs fashion, Tyla—who is presenting at tonight’s ceremony and was styled by Ron Hartleben—skipped a top, arriving instead in a bra (which became a bona fide trend by the end of the red carpet) and low-rise pencil skirt from Mowalola’s Spring 2027 collection. The skin-baring set leaned into Y2K nostalgia with a bold blue snakeskin print and coordinating choker. Even the heels were in a snakeskin print.
Charli XCX
Before changing into a black mini dress, fishnet tights, and sunglasses to open the VMAs alongside Madonna, Charli XCX hit the red carpet in a custom Saint Laurent set styled by Chris Horan. The floor-length skirt erred on the side of modest, but the cropped top told a different story, with a partially sheer finish that pushed the look firmly in Charli territory. Voluminous sleeves and trailing ribbons added a touch of gothic romance, while a handful of Fope cocktail rings kept the accessories relatively restrained.
Ciara Miller
The Summer House star Ciara Miller channeled a 2000s pop star in a suede bra and matching lace-up pants by Aiden Euan. The current Dancing with the Stars contestant styled the Y2K-coded look, in a trendy chocolate brown, with a Western belt.
JoJo
JoJo, who has returned to the VMAs for the first time in a decade, continued the bras-as-a-top trend, arriving in a black studded triangle bra and a floor-length skirt dripping in crystals at the waist. The high-shine skirt revealed the tops of her towering platform heels, turning a lingerie-inspired look into a red-carpet-worthy number.
Raye
Raye brought her signature Old Hollywood glamour to the VMAs in a shimmering, semi-sheer halter gown styled by Eniola Dare. The plunging neckline and delicate embellishment of the dress, from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2027 Couture collection, gave the classic silhouette a sultrier edge. Meanwhile, jewelry from Angara doubled up on the shine.
PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress traded her usual Y2K cool for something more feminine. The British singer-songwriter, who has multiple nominations for “Stateside,” stepped onto the carpet in an archival polka-dot Nina Ricci look from Pre-Fall 2011 collection. The floaty silhouette, sweet ruffles, and playful print leaned refreshingly retro.
Slayyyter
Following a performance at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show, nominee Slayyyter went boho chic in custom Kallie Collett, styled by Hunter Clem. The beige asymmetrical dress draped ethereally across the singer-songwriter's body before falling into an uneven hemline that trailed behind her. The Wor$t Girl in America singer finished the look with strappy Cristahlea heels and a statement necklace.
Dakota Johnson
While Dakota Johnson skipped the official red carpet, viewers still got a glimpse of her award-worthy look when she stepped out to present Taylor Swift with the Artist Director Honor. The star of Swift’s “Patient Zero” video wore an elegant open-back sequin slip dress from Calvin Klein Collection. She accessorized the Kate Young-styled blush look with a sparkling necklace from Messika and strappy heels accented by a gold anklet.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.