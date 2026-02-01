Teyana Taylor is nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammys, and she's clearly prepared for the competition. At the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31, the Oscar nominee wore a couture gown consisting of a glittering breastplate and a cascading silk skirt.

Taylor's gown is taken from Tamara Ralph's Autumn/Winter '25/'26 collection. Per the designer's website, the look includes an "ivory mother-of-pearl sunray corset embellished with crystal, accompanied by an ivory silk double-draped skirt." The combination of an intricate and shimmering backless breastplate with a delicate layered silk skirt section is certainly worthy of an award-winner like Taylor.

The actress accessorized the chic gown with a pair of silver drop earrings.

Teyana Taylor wearing a Tamara Ralph breastplate gown. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In an interview with People, Taylor reacted to receiving her first Grammy nomination for her fourth studio album, Escape Room. "I love to create and direct, so being able to come back to music in such a vulnerable way was very healing for me," she told the outlet. "It was a lot of different things blocking my journey or what was written for me."

Taylor continued, "Your art is your art, and once you're willing to be vulnerable and raw, of course you're going to be nervous with anything that you do because this is still what's coming from your heart through good, bad, and different."

Teyana Taylor wearing a Tamara Ralph mother-of-pearl corset gown at the Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31, 2026. (Image credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As fans await Taylor's Grammy Awards ceremony outfit, recreating her iconic couture look might just be a challenge worth undertaking.

