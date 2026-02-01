Crystals Cover Teyana Taylor's Sculptural Breastplate Couture Gown From Tamara Ralph
Her mother-of-pearl corset cascades into layers of silk.
Teyana Taylor is nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammys, and she's clearly prepared for the competition. At the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on January 31, the Oscar nominee wore a couture gown consisting of a glittering breastplate and a cascading silk skirt.
Taylor's gown is taken from Tamara Ralph's Autumn/Winter '25/'26 collection. Per the designer's website, the look includes an "ivory mother-of-pearl sunray corset embellished with crystal, accompanied by an ivory silk double-draped skirt." The combination of an intricate and shimmering backless breastplate with a delicate layered silk skirt section is certainly worthy of an award-winner like Taylor.
The actress accessorized the chic gown with a pair of silver drop earrings.
In an interview with People, Taylor reacted to receiving her first Grammy nomination for her fourth studio album, Escape Room. "I love to create and direct, so being able to come back to music in such a vulnerable way was very healing for me," she told the outlet. "It was a lot of different things blocking my journey or what was written for me."
Taylor continued, "Your art is your art, and once you're willing to be vulnerable and raw, of course you're going to be nervous with anything that you do because this is still what's coming from your heart through good, bad, and different."
As fans await Taylor's Grammy Awards ceremony outfit, recreating her iconic couture look might just be a challenge worth undertaking.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Teyana Taylor
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.