Taylor Swift's Alien-Inspired 2024 VMAs After-Party Corset and Mini Skirt Nod to Her Song "Down Bad"
She's down bad.
Taylor Swift is down bad—but not in the way that leaves you crying at the gym. At the 2024 VMAs, she tapped into the extraterrestrial theme of her Tortured Poets Department song, "Down Bad." The singer wore not one, but two coordinating outfits, both printed with an alien abduction scene.
After walking the red carpet in a leather-strapped tartan corset, Swift changed into a crystalized Monse mini dress that depicted an encounter of the fourth kind. It was the sartorial incarnation of her lyric: "Did you really beam me up in a cloud of sparkling dust just to do experiments on?"
Following the show—and her historic seven-award sweep—Swift changed, once more, for the coinciding after-party. The pop star was photographed outside of Electric Lady Studios dressed in a more low-key rendition of her sci-fi mini. She wore a Monse corset, jacket, and pleated skirt all made of the same UFO-printed tapestry.
Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the 'fit was finished with $1,270 platform boots from Vivienne Westwood and a smattering of gold jewelry. Her bling of choice included a simple liquid gold snake chain and $7,957 diamond encrusted horn earrings by Rainbow K.
The leather details, punky jewels, and glam-rock makeup all felt reminiscent of her Reputation era, during which Swift shed her all-American aesthetic for an edgier wardrobe revolving around camouflage, leather, and snake imagery.
The VMAs is Swift's first major red carpet appearance since announcing her new album back at the Grammys in February, giving fans their first official look at her new fashion era beyond her date night and US Open outfits. And based on last night's 'fits, this is going to be her best yet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Bella Hadid Saddles Up for Dinner in New York City
The model and her boyfriend of nearly one year stepped out in full Western 'fits to meet friends and family.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Most Interesting Pieces of Career Advice We've Ever Given
A look back at three decades of tips to help women get ahead at work.
By The Editors Published
-
Former 'Marie Claire' Editors in Chief Reminisce About Their Time on the Job
In honor of the magazine's 30th anniversary, we asked them to share favorite memories and what they learned while at the helm.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Taylor Swift Changes Into a UFO-Embellished Sequin Mini Dress Mid-2024 VMAs
The singer made a silly self-reference for the second half of the VMAs.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Megan Thee Stallion Outfit Repeats at the 2024 VMAs in a See-Through Bustier Gown
And she looked amazing doing it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Shuts Down the 2024 VMAs Red Carpet in a Tartan Dior Corset and Cape
She looks ready for combat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2024 VMAs In a Glitzy White Vintage Gown
She nailed this.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Anne Hathaway's Leather Pants and Viral Alaïa Bag Are Fashion Editor Secret Weapons for Chic Fall Dressing
She's still playing the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Looks Just Like an Early 2000s Cindy Crawford In a Low-Cut Little Black Dress
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Halle Berry Wears a Sculpture Instead of a Top on the Cover of 'Marie Claire'
This piece could belong in a museum.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Florence Pugh Uses Her Bra and Underwear to Accessorize a See-Through LBD
She's just being transparent.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published