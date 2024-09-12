Taylor Swift is down bad—but not in the way that leaves you crying at the gym. At the 2024 VMAs, she tapped into the extraterrestrial theme of her Tortured Poets Department song, "Down Bad." The singer wore not one, but two coordinating outfits, both printed with an alien abduction scene.

After walking the red carpet in a leather-strapped tartan corset, Swift changed into a crystalized Monse mini dress that depicted an encounter of the fourth kind. It was the sartorial incarnation of her lyric: "Did you really beam me up in a cloud of sparkling dust just to do experiments on?"

Karol G and Taylor Swift pose together during the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the show—and her historic seven-award sweep—Swift changed, once more, for the coinciding after-party. The pop star was photographed outside of Electric Lady Studios dressed in a more low-key rendition of her sci-fi mini. She wore a Monse corset, jacket, and pleated skirt all made of the same UFO-printed tapestry.

Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios wearing a tapestry skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the 'fit was finished with $1,270 platform boots from Vivienne Westwood and a smattering of gold jewelry. Her bling of choice included a simple liquid gold snake chain and $7,957 diamond encrusted horn earrings by Rainbow K.

The leather details, punky jewels, and glam-rock makeup all felt reminiscent of her Reputation era, during which Swift shed her all-American aesthetic for an edgier wardrobe revolving around camouflage, leather, and snake imagery.

Her look was styled with leather boots reminiscent of her 'Reputation' style era. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vivienne Westwood 145mm Grace Boots $1,270 at Farfetch

The VMAs is Swift's first major red carpet appearance since announcing her new album back at the Grammys in February, giving fans their first official look at her new fashion era beyond her date night and US Open outfits. And based on last night's 'fits, this is going to be her best yet.