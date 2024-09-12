Taylor Swift's Alien-Inspired 2024 VMAs After-Party Corset and Mini Skirt Nod to Her Song "Down Bad"

Taylor Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift is down bad—but not in the way that leaves you crying at the gym. At the 2024 VMAs, she tapped into the extraterrestrial theme of her Tortured Poets Department song, "Down Bad." The singer wore not one, but two coordinating outfits, both printed with an alien abduction scene.

After walking the red carpet in a leather-strapped tartan corset, Swift changed into a crystalized Monse mini dress that depicted an encounter of the fourth kind. It was the sartorial incarnation of her lyric: "Did you really beam me up in a cloud of sparkling dust just to do experiments on?"

Karol G and Taylor Swift attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena

Karol G and Taylor Swift pose together during the 2024 MTV VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the show—and her historic seven-award sweep—Swift changed, once more, for the coinciding after-party. The pop star was photographed outside of Electric Lady Studios dressed in a more low-key rendition of her sci-fi mini. She wore a Monse corset, jacket, and pleated skirt all made of the same UFO-printed tapestry.

Taylor Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024 wearing an alien-printed monse tapestry dress

Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios wearing a tapestry skirt set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the 'fit was finished with $1,270 platform boots from Vivienne Westwood and a smattering of gold jewelry. Her bling of choice included a simple liquid gold snake chain and $7,957 diamond encrusted horn earrings by Rainbow K.

The leather details, punky jewels, and glam-rock makeup all felt reminiscent of her Reputation era, during which Swift shed her all-American aesthetic for an edgier wardrobe revolving around camouflage, leather, and snake imagery.

Taylor Swift arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024 wearing an alien-printed monse tapestry dress

Her look was styled with leather boots reminiscent of her 'Reputation' style era.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

145mm Grace Boots
Vivienne Westwood 145mm Grace Boots

Earring Horn Full Diamonds
Earring Horn Full Diamonds

The VMAs is Swift's first major red carpet appearance since announcing her new album back at the Grammys in February, giving fans their first official look at her new fashion era beyond her date night and US Open outfits. And based on last night's 'fits, this is going to be her best yet.

Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

