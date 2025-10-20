A new post-game tradition has joined the mix for Taylor Swift's third football season. Whenever the Kansas City Chiefs are home in Missouri, the WAG celebrates their (presumed) win at Travis Kelce's steakhouse, 1587 Prime. On October 19, she hit up the four-star restaurant again, minutes after the Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though she went incognito mode inside Arrowhead Stadium, Swifties caught sight of the Grammy winner before her dinner date with Kelce. She snuck into a private room at the dimly-lit steakhouse with her trusty Chanel 25 bag in tow. The large $6,900 tote, which debuted on the Spring 2025 runway, has been on Swift's shelves since May. Rumor has it, the quilted carry-all finally attended its first NFL game yesterday.

It was instantly recognizable at 1587 Prime, mostly for its trapezoidal silhouette and gold, double-C hardware. Swift carried its chainlink strap atop her shoulder, as she zig-zagged past booths. The celebrity staple has certainly made the rounds this year: Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Swift alike are carrying it to It-bag status. (It was most recently spotted on Swift's arm at the Stanley Cup Final in June.)

Taylor Swift was recently photographed on Oct. 7 in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Swift's set (which remains un-photographed) felt right up her game-day alley. She styled a sleeveless tank—in Life of a Showgirl orange, of course—with black micro-mini shorts. Her bottoms resembled the Agolde pair she wore for a Chiefs game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Nov. 2024.

Next, she popped on over-the-knee boots, topped with what appears to be brown suede. They stretched just as high as the burgundy Giuseppe Zanotti boots seen in her Sept. 5, 2024 tunnel walk. Nothing's confirmed, but they looked slightly slouchy around the ankles. Perhaps she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer were inspired by fall 2025 boot trends. Khaite, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Miu Miu presented similar styles.

Ask any Swiftie and they'll agree: A major highlight of football season is seeing Swift decked out in Chiefs gear on the jumbotron. This time around, she prefers to silently support her fiancé from the stands. Blink-and-you'll-miss-it outings like this one make up for Swift's secrecy.

