Anticipation has been building for newly-engaged Taylor Swift's third season of Kansas City Chiefs game day style. While the NFL returned last week, she skipped a plane ticket and outfit for the Chiefs' game in Brazil. She also sat out of the 2025 VMAs red carpet. The longer she's stayed out of the spotlight, the more I've wondered how she'll coordinate her custom diamond engagement ring to her Chiefs vintage T-shirts and thigh-high boots.

I might have to wait a little while longer. Nearly an hour into the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles—a 2025 Super Bowl rematch—Swift reportedly made her way into the game without being photographed. In fact, she and her team set up an intricate process to avoid an outfit reveal altogether.

Taylor Swift at one of several Chiefs games in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Swift wasn't seen in the stands cheering for Travis Kelce, fans wondered whether she was surprising everyone with a stop by the 2025 Emmys red carpet or opting for a cozy night at home with a private watch party. The answer isn't what anyone expected. Videos captured inside of Arrowhead Stadium showed Swift's handlers erecting a folding, rolling wall for her to walk behind on her way to her seats. Not even her shoes were visible from behind the wall. (This is a developing story. If Swift does share a glimpse at her outfit, I'll report back here on exactly what she's wearing.)

🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTFSeptember 14, 2025

O vídeo completo da possível chegada de Taylor Swift ao estádio!pic.twitter.com/zPxScocNevSeptember 14, 2025

Even without Swift front and center in the stadium, there were still fashion moments to take in from the NFL's biggest power couple. Before changing into his Chiefs uniform, Kelce hit the tunnel walk in a textured navy shorts suit with black brogues.

If the game continues as usual, there's a chance Swift could share a glimpse at her outfit up on the big screen.

short-suit alert for Travis Kelce @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/sKPSC0jNr9September 14, 2025

While the superstar is keeping her game-day style hidden for now, she hasn't entirely left her sporty era behind. Taylor Swift shared a glimpse at her upcoming season of game-day outfits at a college match-up in August. She joined both Travis and Jason Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on their alma mater, University of Cincinnati, in a Ralph Lauren sweater vest and Balenciaga denim skirt. In a nod to bridal style, she chose a little something blue to tie the look together: a periwinkle Celine handbag.

Taylor Swift arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for a college football game last month. (Image credit: @GoBearcatsFB)

Taylor Swift's game-day style reliably checks one of a few buckets. Either she supports a woman-founded brand—like Foundrae, a jeweler behind her favorite "T" pieces—or she taps a top-tier designer for elevated fan apparel. Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Chanel featured heavily in her 2024-2025 NFL season outfits.

This season is looking just as busy as the ones before. Swift's next studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will arrive on October 3. Two days later, the Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos. I, for one, can't wait to see her combine feathered showgirl style with her game-day gear, whenever she feels ready to share it.