On day seven of Paris Fashion Week, Tyla graced Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall 2026 front row in true pop star form: Her cone bra-turned-dress paid homage to the Queen of Pop, Madonna.

Tyla attended her first Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 show in custom Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring Lantink's take on the cone bra. 31 years after Gaultier sent the '50s-inspired bullet bustier down his Fall 1984 Barbès runway, it returned atop Tyla's tea-length, little black dress. Once ultra-pointy cones replaced traditional cups, the color story continued onto a drop-waist corset. Vertical boning drew my eye to the LBD's pleated, knee-length skirt. It seemed to be lined with voluminous petticoats, which like the bra, modernized the silhouette's '50s roots.

By tapping into the choker necklace trend, Tyla merged two of Madonna's signature eras: 1985's lace-heavy "Like a Virgin" album and 1990's cone bra-clad "Blonde Ambition" tour. To finish, the "Water" singer slipped on classic "So Kate" pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Tyla arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall 2026 show looking every bit a pop star in a cone bra-turned-dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bra was as pointy as cone bras can be. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jean Paul Gaultier was the brain behind cone bras back in the early '80s. Madonna gave the Fall 1984 design another life during her 1990 "Blonde Ambition" tour. "When Madonna first called me in 1989, it was two days before my ready-to-wear show, and I thought my assistant was joking. I was a big fan," Gaultier told The New York Times in 2020. "She knew what she wanted—a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry. She liked my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine."

While performing "Express Yourself," Madonna ditched the aforementioned pinstripe suit for a pale pink bodysuit underneath. Like Tyla's bodice, conical cups popped against exaggerated, vertical boning. The Grammy winner went skirt-less, and instead, layered black trousers underneath the lingerie. The main difference between Tyla and Madonna? The latter mononym singer cinched her already-corseted waist further with a matching belt.

Madonna performed on the 1990 "Blonde Ambition" tour in a JPG cone bra. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore it every night without fail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's front-row 'fit marked Lantink's first official foray into cone-bra designs. So far, his 3D tributes to Gaultier's bra have widened horizontally, not vertically: See how Look 28 and 36 elongated each bust east-to-west in the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2026 show, for example. Perhaps Lantink's just building anticipation for their grand return to the runway. Either way, Madonna's influence was there in spirit.