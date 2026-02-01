Tyla Warms Up for the 2026 Grammys in a Plunging Cut-Out Gown and Jacob & Co Jewels

She's nominated for Best African Music Performance at tonight's ceremony.

published
in News
Tyla wears a black cut-out gown to attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tyla is nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys, making her attendance at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala all but compulsory. For the annual event, the "Jump" singer wore a plunging black gown featuring some major cut-outs.

On January 31, the performer posed on the gala's red carpet in her sleek dress, which included a low-cut torso, no sides, and cut-out hip sections. She accessorized her gown with Jacob & Co.'s Ashoka Cut Diamond and Pink Sapphire Boutique Watch and the label's Paraiba Drop Earrings.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

One night earlier, Tyla celebrated her 24th birthday at the Epic Records x Hennessy Grammys Party held at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Her birthday party look couldn't have been more different from her red carpet gown. Instead, Tyla opted for a strapless white mini dress, which she styled with mismatching neon orange and yellow sandals.

Tyla celebrates her 24th birthday in a white mini dress and neon accessories.

(Image credit: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Having worn two totally different outfits ahead of the Grammys, Tyla's fans will be eagerly awaiting her look at the awards ceremony on February 1.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.