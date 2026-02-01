Tyla Warms Up for the 2026 Grammys in a Plunging Cut-Out Gown and Jacob & Co Jewels
She's nominated for Best African Music Performance at tonight's ceremony.
Tyla is nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys, making her attendance at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala all but compulsory. For the annual event, the "Jump" singer wore a plunging black gown featuring some major cut-outs.
On January 31, the performer posed on the gala's red carpet in her sleek dress, which included a low-cut torso, no sides, and cut-out hip sections. She accessorized her gown with Jacob & Co.'s Ashoka Cut Diamond and Pink Sapphire Boutique Watch and the label's Paraiba Drop Earrings.
One night earlier, Tyla celebrated her 24th birthday at the Epic Records x Hennessy Grammys Party held at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Her birthday party look couldn't have been more different from her red carpet gown. Instead, Tyla opted for a strapless white mini dress, which she styled with mismatching neon orange and yellow sandals.
Having worn two totally different outfits ahead of the Grammys, Tyla's fans will be eagerly awaiting her look at the awards ceremony on February 1.
