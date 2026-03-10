Tyla Revives the Peekaboo Boxers Trend for Her Miu Miu Fashion Show Debut
She held down the exposed underwear fort for Sydney Sweeney.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
There's a new Miu Miu girl in town. On March 10, Miuccia Prada welcomed Tyla to her latest fashion show inside Paris's Place d'Iéna. The first-timer arrived in head-to-toe Miu Miu—per the dress code—plus a noughties-inspired take on the peekaboo boxers trend.
You wouldn't know the Fall 2026 show marked Tyla's Miu Miu debut. (Before now, she only wore the maison's monogram for magazine features.) Stylist Ron Hartleben dressed her like a longtime Miu Miu girl, not with the apron dress trend, but another Spring 2026 set. Tyla made a gray crewneck-tank hybrid her own by removing the runway’s baby blue button-down underneath. A two-inch band replaced a full-coverage back, which created plunging cut-outs on either side of her top.
The waistband of Tyla's indigo blue jeans drooped so low, you could see her ribbed, heather gray boxers—a peekaboo trend Miu Miu helped pioneer back on Spring 2022 runways. The South African star's pair flaunted the label's emblem in bold print, of course.Article continues below
Tyla took creative liberties in the accessory department, too. Miu Miu's logo returned atop the $4,200 Vivant Leather purse—her first handbag of many from Miuccia Prada's mind. The bowling-esque, Cognac-colored bag comes in two sizes, of which Tyla chose the smaller. Even so, its elongated zipper pocket could secure a 13-inch laptop with ease.
Nina Dobrev joined Tyla in Miu Miu's front row with the same Vivant as her plus-one. The Vampire Diaries star also got the exposed underwear memo.
To finish, Tyla threw her hair in a messy bun, which turned nostalgically chic with a gray scarf-turned-headband. It wasn't on the Spring 2026 runway, but neither were her brown slingback pumps.
Tyla's look could revive peekaboo boxers for good, four years after Miu Miu made the trend a house code. The Spring 2022 show helped them rise to fame under ultra-low-slung mini skirts and shorts aplenty. By Oct. 2023, Sydney Sweeney endorsed the look at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. Fast forward to April 2024, and Tyla tested boxers-as-outerwear beneath unbuttoned jeans.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Her underwear has only gotten more daring in the years since. For example, she filmed the 2024 "Jump" music video in itty-bitty hot pants, which revealed a neon yellow G-string to match her triangle bra. Then, Tyla attended Jacquemus's Jan. 2025 fashion show in a black maxi with sleeves that stretched so low, you could see her matching thong.
Given her affinity for visible undies, it's about time Tyla joined Miu Miu's celebrity clientele. Where will her RSVP take her from here? There's a chance more underwear-forward 'fits—with Miu Miu tags—are in her future.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.