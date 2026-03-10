There's a new Miu Miu girl in town. On March 10, Miuccia Prada welcomed Tyla to her latest fashion show inside Paris's Place d'Iéna. The first-timer arrived in head-to-toe Miu Miu—per the dress code—plus a noughties-inspired take on the peekaboo boxers trend.

You wouldn't know the Fall 2026 show marked Tyla's Miu Miu debut. (Before now, she only wore the maison's monogram for magazine features.) Stylist Ron Hartleben dressed her like a longtime Miu Miu girl, not with the apron dress trend, but another Spring 2026 set. Tyla made a gray crewneck-tank hybrid her own by removing the runway’s baby blue button-down underneath. A two-inch band replaced a full-coverage back, which created plunging cut-outs on either side of her top.

Tyla arrived at Miu Miu's Fall 2026 fashion show in the peekaboo boxers trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The waistband of Tyla's indigo blue jeans drooped so low, you could see her ribbed, heather gray boxers—a peekaboo trend Miu Miu helped pioneer back on Spring 2022 runways. The South African star's pair flaunted the label's emblem in bold print, of course.

Article continues below

Appreciate her front-row 'fit in all its noughties glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This Spring 2026 look clearly inspired Tyla's layers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tyla took creative liberties in the accessory department, too. Miu Miu's logo returned atop the $4,200 Vivant Leather purse—her first handbag of many from Miuccia Prada's mind. The bowling-esque, Cognac-colored bag comes in two sizes, of which Tyla chose the smaller. Even so, its elongated zipper pocket could secure a 13-inch laptop with ease.



Nina Dobrev joined Tyla in Miu Miu's front row with the same Vivant as her plus-one. The Vampire Diaries star also got the exposed underwear memo.

To finish, Tyla threw her hair in a messy bun, which turned nostalgically chic with a gray scarf-turned-headband. It wasn't on the Spring 2026 runway, but neither were her brown slingback pumps.

Tyla's look could revive peekaboo boxers for good, four years after Miu Miu made the trend a house code. The Spring 2022 show helped them rise to fame under ultra-low-slung mini skirts and shorts aplenty. By Oct. 2023, Sydney Sweeney endorsed the look at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. Fast forward to April 2024, and Tyla tested boxers-as-outerwear beneath unbuttoned jeans.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her underwear has only gotten more daring in the years since. For example, she filmed the 2024 "Jump" music video in itty-bitty hot pants, which revealed a neon yellow G-string to match her triangle bra. Then, Tyla attended Jacquemus's Jan. 2025 fashion show in a black maxi with sleeves that stretched so low, you could see her matching thong.

Two Aprils ago, Tyla was spotted in peekaboo boxers and unbottoned jeans. (Image credit: Splash News)

She even elevated the peekaboo underwear trend at Jacquemus's fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given her affinity for visible undies, it's about time Tyla joined Miu Miu's celebrity clientele. Where will her RSVP take her from here? There's a chance more underwear-forward 'fits—with Miu Miu tags—are in her future.