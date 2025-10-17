Celebrity Ugg outfits are an art and a science. This week, Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a lesson in styling her cozy, at-home Ugg slippers with a stack of rising fall trends.

On October 16, Parker was spotted outside her apartment in New York's West Village. Though her bombshell blowout was still fresh from attending the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the night before, her street style was decidedly relaxed. First, she tapped into plaid's resurgence with a babydoll top. A checkered combination of burgundy, white, and black covered the entire tunic. Her wool coat—in a very Victoria's Secret-coded shade of pink—brought out the pattern's warm tones.

Next, she slipped on cuffed light-wash jeans. Clearly, Parker kept tabs on the Fall 2025 runway circuit. Valentino, Moschino, and Isabel Marant rolled up their denim in a similar form.

Sarah Jessica Parker, a most loyal Ugg girl, stepped out in the Tazz IIs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the footwear department, Parker revived a signature shoe from filming And Just Like That: Ugg's Tazz II slippers. The slip-ons have gone viral time and time again, mostly for their shearling lining and zig-zag stitching. A subtle platform on each sole sets Parker's pair apart.

Kaia Gerber, Mikey Madison, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner—all of whom own similar models—prefer to style them with chunky socks. Parker, on the other hand, went hosiery-free. She didn't even carry a designer handbag. Oversize sunglasses and diamond stud earrings finished the actor's off-duty 'fit.

Parker has been familiar with Ugg's game for years—since her Sex and the City days, in fact. In Season 6, Carrie Bradshaw debuted the Classic Short Boots in gray, burgundy, and tan, featuring calf-length shafts.

Her affinity for Ugg didn't end with the initial series, however. She's worn the brand's best-sellers on the Sex and the City and I Don't Know How She Does It movie sets; even on dates with her husband, Matthew Broderick. In 2022, she continued the tradition on And Just Like That with the Ugg Classic II Slipper. Though the show's final season premiered in August, Parker and Ugg's clearly lived happily ever after.

