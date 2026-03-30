It seems Rosalía is intent on helping her favorite cold-weather coats bloom as spring trends this year. Two weeks ago, she pulled the Barbour barn jacket out of storage and wore it with the season's leading denim. On March 29, the pop star gave winter's Penny Lane coat trend the high-low treatment alongside her now-signature Ugg slippers.

Rosalía's Lux tour brought the "Berghain” singer and her luxe outerwear collection to Milan's countryside, where she debuted a new fur-trimmed coat. Contrary to classic, suede-coated Penny Lanes, Rosalía's coat boasted a brown leather base. Beige shearling decorated the collar, knee-length closure, and cuffs, as is tradition for the silhouette's Almost Famous-led renaissance. Leather ties in lieu of buttons confirmed Rosalía sourced Charlotte Simone, the same London label behind the Penny Lanes in Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Selena Gomez, and Charli xcx's closets. However, her $500 Margot model, like most Charlotte Simones, sold out months ago.

Rosalía dressed down her leather take on the Penny Lane coat trend with Ugg slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With details this dramatic, the Grammy winner let her Penny Lane coat do all the talking. The rest of her outfit was quite straightforward, including indigo jeans and Ugg slippers. She didn't just style any Uggs, but the Tasmans that set off the brand's 2022 resurgence. While most fashion girls—think Rihanna and Dua Lipa—prefer limited-edition versions of the indoor-outdoor shoe, Rosalía chose the black, wallet-friendly classics. In fact, they're the same $125, low-profile pair she wore with her barn jacket.

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Rosalía selects her Penny Lanes strategically, opting for effortlessness over opulence. Last September, her preference was clear as day at Paris Fashion Week, when she stacked a cropped, camouflage coat over a floor-length white gown. (Extra points for her ahead-of-schedule take on the bug-eye sunglasses trend.) With spring being the season for transitional camo, now would be the time for Rosalía to reverse-retire her nature-print Penny Lane.

Last September, Rosalía got in on the Penny Lane fun with a camo coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Boho-chic Penny Lanes and street style Uggs are quite an unlikely duo, even for a maximalist like Rosalía. That said, she's the latest fashion girl to transform the night-out staple into a daytime coat, following Zoë Kravitz and Selena Gomez. This is your sign to give Penny Lane coats like Rosalía's some sun this spring.

Shop the Penny Lane Coat Trend Inspired by Rosalía

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