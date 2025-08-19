In between modeling gigs and street style strolls, Kaia Gerber somehow made time to film Palm Royale Season 2. (Ah, the magic of Hollywood.) While on set in late 2024, the star kept a low profile. But on August 19, fans finally got a sneak peek at Gerber's pregnant character, Mitzi, in a bump-hiding babydoll dress, no less.

The AppleTV series transports audiences back to 1969 Palm Beach, Florida, when bouffants, go-go boots, and babydolls were all the rage. Gerber's ruffled mini dress could also materialize in her daily rotation and no one would bat an eye. An exclusive photo captured Gerber in a sleeveless nightgown, complete with ruffled V-neck shoulders and semi-sheer tulle. The entire dress was sky blue, apart from a droopy lavender ribbon at the center of her plunging neckline. A matching bow atop her hair's voluminous blowout upped the nostalgia.

Kaia Gerber stars in Palm Royale Season 2 wearing a babydoll dress. (Image credit: @kaiagerber/Apple TV+)

Fans last saw Mitzi in a denim button-down dress and a raffia bag, telling Maxine Dellacorte, a.k.a. Kristin Wiig, she's expecting. Her first Season 2 style marks quite a detour for the ingenue, right alongside her character's personal arc.

"People are going to be blown away by the evolution of that character and the supernova that is Kaia Gerber," show-runner and creator Abe Sylvia tells Glamour. "The wind is at her back, and it’s just so exciting to watch the rise of somebody who’s going to leave an indelible mark on this industry."

In Season 1, Mitzi delivered the finale's plot twist in a denim mini dress. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Babydolls are certainly new for Mitzi, but off-screen Gerber wears them all the time. She's loyal to Dôen's babydoll options, specifically the L.A. label's cotton-poplin pieces. (The higher the micro-mini hemline, the better.)

Four years ago, she styled a similar, '60s-inspired silhouette to her Palm Royale pick. It featured green florals instead of baby blue (no pun intended). In true Dôen form, the sleeveless Gladys dress is sold out—a signature of the Taylor Swift-beloved brand. Thankfully, boho-ish babydolls are Dôen's specialty, proven by their recent collaboration with Gerber. Her accessories, including a matching Celine purse and chunky white sneakers, felt right up Mitzi's alley, too.

Back in 2021, Kaia looked straight out of the '60s in a Dôen babydoll. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

In addition to on-set photos, Apple TV+ gifted fans an official release date: November 12, 2025. If it's anything like last season, Gerber will start delivering method dresses on her press tour in a matter of weeks. I bet she has a babydoll or two in waiting—if not on the Palm Royale red carpet, definitely between interviews.

