One 60°F day in New York City was all Taylor Swift needed to declare that satin skirt season has finally returned. This time around, though, the known pattern-lover went with a more '90s-coded style that makes us believe she, too, is having a Love Story-inspired fashion moment.

On April 8, the pop star was spotted having dinner with a friend in a maxi skirt that could be read as bridal white or as celebrating Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud Dancer. She paired it to a black spaghetti-strap tank, making it an outfit reminiscent of what Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would've worn in the '90s. (Swift also had an extra-long tailored coat, which she took off to enjoy the warm weather.)

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City wearing a CBK-coded satin skirt trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Onto the accessories: Swift re-wore the black Dior Montaigne 30 bag she debuted in NYC last October. The "Elizabeth Taylor" singer's exact top-handle model has become increasingly hard to find since, but secondhand retailers like TheRealReal sell it for less than the original $3,450 price tag.

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White satin skirts may scream "I'm getting married," but most fashion girls wearing them aren't walking down the aisle anytime soon. Last summer, Emma Stone styled Khaite's version in a manner similar to Swift: with a fitted black top.

Last summer, Emma Stone got a head start on the white satin skirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently, Bella Hadid embraced the look in a custom Prada two-piece at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Ôrebella founder could re-wear its low-rise skirt on the spring street style scene, and no one would bat an eye.

Last month, Bella Hadid gave the skirt trend a proper Hollywood close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone, meanwhile, used the sheen of her knee-length satin midi from Alfie Spring 2026 to elevate her plain white T-shirt.

Camila Morrone wore a slightly-shorter take on the Swift-approved trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Love Story-fueled return of '90s minimalism couldn't have come at a better time. Satin skirts like Swift's are practically made to be worn with equally-effortless basics when the weather starts warming up.

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Shop the White Satin Skirt Trend Inspired by Taylor Swift