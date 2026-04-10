Taylor Swift Channels '90s Minimalism in a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-Coded Satin Skirt
It's a surprisingly simple look for the pattern-lover.
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One 60°F day in New York City was all Taylor Swift needed to declare that satin skirt season has finally returned. This time around, though, the known pattern-lover went with a more '90s-coded style that makes us believe she, too, is having a Love Story-inspired fashion moment.
On April 8, the pop star was spotted having dinner with a friend in a maxi skirt that could be read as bridal white or as celebrating Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud Dancer. She paired it to a black spaghetti-strap tank, making it an outfit reminiscent of what Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would've worn in the '90s. (Swift also had an extra-long tailored coat, which she took off to enjoy the warm weather.)
Onto the accessories: Swift re-wore the black Dior Montaigne 30 bag she debuted in NYC last October. The "Elizabeth Taylor" singer's exact top-handle model has become increasingly hard to find since, but secondhand retailers like TheRealReal sell it for less than the original $3,450 price tag.Article continues below
White satin skirts may scream "I'm getting married," but most fashion girls wearing them aren't walking down the aisle anytime soon. Last summer, Emma Stone styled Khaite's version in a manner similar to Swift: with a fitted black top.
More recently, Bella Hadid embraced the look in a custom Prada two-piece at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Ôrebella founder could re-wear its low-rise skirt on the spring street style scene, and no one would bat an eye.
Camila Morrone, meanwhile, used the sheen of her knee-length satin midi from Alfie Spring 2026 to elevate her plain white T-shirt.
The Love Story-fueled return of '90s minimalism couldn't have come at a better time. Satin skirts like Swift's are practically made to be worn with equally-effortless basics when the weather starts warming up.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.