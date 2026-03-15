Zendaya Swaps Her Vintage Wedding Band Gold Look for a Bridal White Louis Vuitton Gown Before the Oscars
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Zendaya is no stranger to serving iconic looks. Case in point: wearing Carrie Bradshaw's actual vintage Caché dress from 2008's Sex and the City on the red carpet for the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. So it's literally no surprise that Zendaya was able to delight fans ahead of the Oscars with two very different Louis Vuitton looks, both of which seemed to subtly reference those wedding rumors.
The Euphoria star—who is styled by Law Roach—headed to Las Vegas on March 14 to offer her help at a one-day wedding chapel to promote A24 movie The Drama. In a series of Instagram Stories, A24's official account shared footage of Zendaya surprising newlyweds, and even serving as a witness at a stranger's wedding.
For the romantic event, Zendaya paired a vintage gold Louis Vuitton Corset Top with a subtle animal print silk skirt, both from the fashion house's Spring 2004 collection.Article continues below
The actress accessorized the outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in Safki. For jewelry, she kept it simple with a Cartier Love Unlimited Bracelet and a Jessica McCormack Round Wire Fine Gold Band worn on her ring finger.
Zendaya's vintage Louis Vuitton outfit originally appeared as two separate looks on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.
After witnessing weddings in Vegas, Zendaya swapped her gold look for a crisp white gown, this time from Nicolas Ghesquière's Fall 2026 collection for Louis Vuitton. The dramatic square neckline with an oversize ruffled collar makes quite a statement, while also seemingly alluding to Zendaya's martial status.
A pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in White completed her outfit.
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While Zendaya's marital status remains a mystery—despite Roach's suggestion the wedding has already happened—her two Louis Vuitton outfits are ideal for promoting wedding flick The Drama.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Zendaya
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.