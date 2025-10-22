Sofia Richie Grainge may get all the credit for being a quiet luxury queen, but I advise you not to sleep on Emma Stone. The actor's Louis Vuitton-filled wardrobe is a masterclass in minimalism: She can make even the most simplistic look feel elevated.

On Oct. 21, Stone put her sartorial talents on display once more. She touched down in New York City for the red carpet premiere of her new film, Bugonia, hosted at the historic Museum of Modern Art.

While most leading ladies would embrace maximalism for such an occasion (see: Cynthia Erivo's Wicked press tour looks), Stone was unwavering in her personal style. She arrived looking every bit herself, albeit in a shimmering silver dress.

She wore a gauzy, metallic confection from Louis Vuitton. The spaghetti strap gown had a ruffled, jellyfish hem and a semi-sheer fabrication that allowed Stone's high-waist undies to shine through—effectively reviving the exposed undergarment trend of 2024.

Emma Stone attended the Bugonia premiere in New York City dressed in a full Louis Vuitton look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who live-streamed Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show will recognize this little number immediately. The gown went straight from model to muse, following its Sept. 30 runway debut. Its original styling included an open makeup bag and a futuristic choker.

Her gown debuted two months prior on the brand's Paris Fashion Week runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone, however, chose only to accessorize with diamond earrings and the most delicate chain bracelet. She also mixed up her beauty look, with peachy blush and a pinned-back take on her bixie cut.

Stone wore a glossy pink lip and diamond earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver dresses have long been a premiere staple for the star. She's worn similar looks for the opening of Eddington, The Favourite, and Poor Things, going all the way back to La La Land in 2016. Each one was guided by longtime stylist Petra Flannery, plus Stone's ongoing red carpet relationship with Louis Vuitton.

Stone wore a similar dress to the Bugonia debut at the Venice Film Festival in August. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton dresses are Stone's red carpet tradition, as constant as the sheer and undergarment-exposing naked dresses her peers wear on the press trail. Last night's gown makes fashion insiders hope the semi-transparent streak will never end.