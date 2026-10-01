Zendaya and Law Roach Designed Another Collection With On—And It Features Mary Jane Sneakers

Six months after Zendaya launched her first apparel assortment with the activewear brand (complete with barn jackets, windbreakers, and ballet sneakers), she reunited with On and her stylist, Law Roach, to design another 15-piece collection that "brings together performance, style, and everyday expression," according to the press release.
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Studio Long-T Antler
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Parachute Pants Antler
“Each season we’re elevating everyday basics," Zendaya said in a statement. "With this collection, we had fun with a python print that acts like a modern camo."
Snakeskin slithered onto some of the standout styles, including an oversized anorak, parachute pants, a form-fitting shirt, and a biker short bodysuit. Cool-toned colors made the pattern as wearable as white, black, and beige. But for those who consider exercising in snakeskin sportswear a bold, maximalist move, the actor and On grounded the collection with drawstring bottoms, zip-up jackets, baseball tees, and more, in a range of neutrals as well: black, light gray, taupe, chocolate brown.
"Our work with On has always been about pushing what sportswear can look and feel like," Roach revealed in the press release. "For this collection we brought our personality and love of print to technical fabrics, designing pieces to make you feel good when you move in them."
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Studio Bodysuit Antler
If the snakeskin print feels familiar, that's because Ben Shelton, tennis star and another On brand ambassador, wore Zendaya's anorak at the 2026 US Open. Roach shared photos of the athlete on Instagram and thanked him for "wearing our collection."
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Now, meet the Cloudnova Moon Mary Jane, which adds another celebrity-beloved sneaker trend to On's futuristic family of footwear. The slip-in-and-out-of style features a sock-style lining, bungee-like laces, and soft knit sidewalls. The silhouette is also available in three color combinations: black-and-white, brown-and-ivory, and butter-yellow-and-cream.
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Cloudnova Moon Mary Jane
Not only does the new collaboration showcase Zendaya's rare ability to refine runway trends in approachable ways (Khaite, Dries Van Noten, Burberry, and Sergio Hudson sampled snakeskin print styling for fall), but the corresponding campaign film highlighted her acting chops, too.
For the short film, Zendaya, Roach, and the Argentinian directing trio Pantera were "inspired by the visual language and physicality of classic action movies," per the press release. "Cinematic storytelling has been a cornerstone of our partnership with Zendaya from the start,” said Alex Griffin, On’s chief marketing officer. "We’ve always wanted to create work that goes beyond traditional advertising—building worlds that entertain, surprise and invite people in."
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Half-Zip Anorak Antler
The film follows Zendaya—performing her own stunts in a full snakeskin outfit—during an action-packed brawl with On-wearing warriors. The actor uses the python print as camouflage, the Cloudnova Moon Mary Janes as a shield, and the pants' drawstring as a weapon. Similar to the Spring 2026 campaign, Roach makes a cameo, too. The image architect guides his star client to safety, sporting the snakeskin anorak and parachute pants.
On | Zendaya in your new favorite action movie 🎬 - YouTube
The best part about the second Zendaya x On collaboration? The entire collection is available to shop online and in stores right now. However, thanks to The Zendaya Effect, the windbreakers, parachute pants, and trainers won't last for long. In fact, they could sell out faster than you can say "Cloudnova Moon Mary Janes."
Shop the Second Co-Created Collection from Zendaya and On
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.