Last week, after Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2027 show, Law Roach called Daniel Roseberry the "one and only designer that gave us dresses and gowns," seemingly commenting on the uptick in laid-back looks on Paris Fashion Week runways. "The girls we dress have places to go and they need fashion, dresses, and gowns." So, while the stylist's most devoted client, Zendaya, may have arrived at Louis Vuitton's spring runway show in jeans, there was nothing casual about her look.
For her fourth Louis Vuitton fête straight, Zendaya decided to switch things up in the front-row fashion department. Following back-to-back mini dresses at the Spring 2026, Fall 2026, and Cruise 2027 showcases, the brand ambassador arrived in a cropped camisole, ruffled jacket worthy of a Versailles queen, and straight-leg, low-rise jeans that could've been plucked from a French girl's denim rotation. (Seriously, Fashion Week was flooded with similar silhouettes and shades.)
The crisp 65-degree day called for an early-autumn outerwear design, but because she's Zendaya, hers wasn't your average grab-and-go jacket. After sourcing her red carpet archives, she gave a custom, two-month-old Louis Vuitton coat—seen at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey—a second life on creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's sidelines.
Originally, the actor layered the cropped coat's sheer sleeves and massive profile-framing ruffles over a lacy, lingerie-inspired dress with a keyhole cut-out. This time, though, the gown wasn't the center of attention. In fact, it wasn't anywhere near the spring fashion show. She might've felt overdressed next to Emma Stone's cobalt blue skirt suit or Sophie Turner's leather trousers look.
At Louis Vuitton's spring showcase, all eyes went to Zendaya's bold, bridal-white blouse, which she shade-matched to pointy pumps, also from the French fashion house. That's right, the Christian Louboutin "So Kate" loyalist gave her signature stilettos a brief break at Paris Fashion Week. Perhaps she's preparing the sky-high red-bottoms for the Dune: Part Three press tour, starting in Dec. 2026.
If she wasn't, you know, Zendaya, I might've mistook her—and the way she wore the high-low look—for a French girl. The locals adore denim's rare ability to make the rest of an outfit feel more relaxed—even a bespoke bridal-white jacket.
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Now, will the Louis Vuitton look finish Z's (unfortunately short) Paris Fashion Week return? Only time will tell. Last May, at the Cruise 2027 in NYC, she surprised fans by selecting an after-party look—complete with can't-miss track shorts—straight from the minutes-old collection. Here's hoping Zendaya will follow suit after the Spring 2027 soirée, too.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.