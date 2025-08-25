Kendall Jenner Samples Fall 2025's Indigo Denim Trend Days After Hailey Bieber

On August 20, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted shopping in West Hollywood, making me wonder, What could they be talking about? Fast forward to five days later, I can now infer Bieber was putting Jenner onto fall 2025's rising indigo denim trend.

Last week, Bieber made headlines for sampling the dark-wash denim seen on Khaite, Louis Vuitton, and Zimmermann's Fall 2025 runways. On Monday afternoon, Jenner mirrored her supermodel friend in her own indigo pair, featuring a low-rise waistline. The only major difference? Bieber's pants were slightly more wide-legged around the hem. Jenner chose an of-the-moment silhouette: straight-leg jeans, inspired by Fall 2025 shows from Prada, Isabel Marant, and once again, Khaite.

Looking every bit the L.A. It girl, Jenner paired her almost-black bottoms with a cropped baby tee. Judging by its crimson red color, I'd say she's making a case for tomato girl fall—not just summer. Then, Jenner coordinated her Americana color palette with her now-signature Dune Flip-Flops by The Row. The red colorway, called Q2's "Hottest Item" by fashion search engine Lyst, would've matched her crop top to a T. However, she chose the black version, which still retails for $690.

Kendall Jenner took cues from Hailey Bieber in fall 2025's indigo denim trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber $690 at The Row

Those Dune sandals weren't the most expensive piece in Jenner's outfit. She carried (what appeared to be) The Row's $3,120 leather Terrasse tote in black. The soft yet structured shoulder style broke up her Henri streak after four back-to-back wears. Since it's tricky to track down, the available Terrasses are listed at upwards of $5,000. (Thanks to the Jenner effect.)

Fun fact: She chose the same Terrasse model, except in tan, to shop with Bieber last week. The lighter finish undeniably sees more street time than its noir counterpart. Back in the early 2020s, however, it was undeniably a Jenner favorite.

The Row Leather Shoulder Bag $5,510 at Farfetch

Jenner hasn't gone for this dark of a denim wash since June 6. In fact, her wide-leg jeans might be even darker than her latest look—at first glance, they almost appeared black. She paired them with The Row thongs as well. But don't be fooled: These were the City Flip-Flops—not the Dunes. The leather straps gave them their $890 price tag.

From there, Jenner layered a white T-shirt underneath a pinstripe button-down. A similar leather hobo bag, also from The Row, peeked out from underneath her shoulder. It was the Gabriel; the Terrasse's leather lookalike, ringing up for $3,200.

In June, Kendall wore even darker indigo-wash jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It may still be August, but Jenner is already ten steps ahead of other fashion muses in terms of fall fashion. If she's following Marie Claire's trend reports (and I believe she is), Jenner will give split-end jeans a go next.

