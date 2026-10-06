Sampling Fall 2026's Leading Color Trend Is Easy—Zoë Kravitz Has Been Practicing

After attending Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2027 show in a sheer look that resembled her 2026 Met Gala gown, Zoë Kravitz wasted no time returning home to New York City. And not just because her fiancé, Harry Styles, was anticipating her arrival. Kravitz couldn't wait to reunite with her cold-weather wardrobe, specifically the purple scarf that joined her coat rack months before Fashion Weeks in NYC, Milan, and Paris made the maximalist color trend mainstream.
For her first post-Fashion Month errands run, Kravitz traded her sidewalk-sweeping red The Row coat for a shorter, suede-looking black style. Pairing her off-duty outfit with a black leather tote bag, matching block-heel boots, and bug-eye sunglasses, the actor saved her splash of color for a familiar scarf. The city's 60-degree chill warranted the addition of a pre-winter wrap—hers just happened to make New York Fashion Week's leading color trend more wearable than ever.
Now, Kravitz didn't add the scarf to her fall-to-winter wardrobe because the can't-miss color is having a moment right now. She was actually ahead of the purple curve, debuting the cool-girl accessory in Rome with Styles in Dec. 2025.
While the Zoë Kravitz Effect has spearheaded a trend or two in the past (see: soft loafers or raglan tees), the purple resurgence has been in the works for years. Last month, senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva traced it back to Fall 2025 fashion shows from Miu Miu, Gucci, McQueen, and more. Most recently, everyone from Bottega Veneta and Tory Burch to Sergio Hudson and Vivienne Westwood made the shade a signature for Spring 2027 styling.
What's more, showgoers at Fashion Week fêtes carried the It color onto the street style circuits in NYC, London, and Paris. Some guests even tested the trend on scarves à la Kravitz.
Kravitz has an affinity for statement-making scarves that push her signature color story outside its minimalist comfort zone: Last November, a tomato red rendition had the same effect on the black-and-brown winter outfit that she wore to dinner with Hailey Bieber in L.A.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.