Meghan Markle Styles a Dodgers Cap With Cashmere and Diamonds For Surprise World Series Appearance With Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex matched in navy and white at Dodger Stadium.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their support for their home team as they cheered on the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 4 of the World Series on October 28. Although both sported laid-back Dodgers caps, the Sussexes brought a quiet luxury vibe to the front row of Dodger Stadium in polished navy and white separates.
The Duchess of Sussex paired her baseball hat with Veronica Beard jeans and a crisp white shirt that fashion blogger What Meghan Wore noted looked similar to the Givenchy button-up Meghan owns. The duchess draped a navy cashmere sweater by Brochu Walker around her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of the brand's sunglasses along with a few meaningful diamond necklaces.
Meghan added some sparkle to her casual look with a sentimental heart pendant from The Gold Album designed in conjunction with her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. Featuring a red enamel heart accented with diamonds, the piece benefits the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. The duchess recently supported Zajfen at a charity tennis tournament in honor of her late son, Georgie, making the pendant a touching nod to her friend.
The duchess also wore another symbolic pendant to the game, choosing the Call on Your Angels diamond necklace by one of her favorite brands, Logan Hollowell. Per the brand, the design is meant to be worn "as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine."
She finished off the outfit with diamond-studded Guzema earrings and Stuart Weitzman booties, per What Meghan Wore.
As for Prince Harry, he cheered on the Dodgers in his own blue and white outfit, coordinating with Meghan in a navy blazer with a classic white tee and dark jeans.
Although Los Angeles didn't pull off a win Tuesday night, the Sussexes still had plenty to celebrate. Earlier in the day, Meghan launched her first As ever holiday collection including sparkling wine, jam and honey gift sets, and candles inspired by special days in her life.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.