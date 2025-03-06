If the latest Dior bag making its rounds in Paris Fashion Week street style had a passport to stamp, it'd be full within weeks.

This year, Dior's D-Journey bag has been on the sort of global tour previously reserved for the likes of Dua Lipa. When the slouchy leather hobo bag debuted on Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 runway last September, it was styled into a collection of technical windbreakers and track-chic skirts; it was positioned like the sort of low-key luxury tote Hailey Bieber or Kaia Gerber would carry to their Los Angeles Pilates studio with sneakers to match. But after hitting shelves earlier this year, the $4,000-and-up Dior bag has gone on to complement far more than sporty spice outfits around the fashion world.

Dior's Spring 2025 runway, presented last September in Paris, debuted the D-Journey bag in three sizes and several colors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The D-Journey is a relaxed take on the east-west bag trend that can be styled as a shoulder bag or a clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo was one of several guests carrying the D-Journey to Dior's Fall 2025 show earlier this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Shiny Goatskin $4,500 at Dior

The D-Journey's rise is bookended by two Paris Fashion Week street style outings: first at Couture week in January, presently at the ready-to-wear shows this March. It's usurped the vintage Dior bags street style had lately favored—like early-aughts saddle bags and the Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior—as the one every VIP and fan of the house wants to carry.

It's not just an affinity for creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's take on handbags (or a close relationship with the house) that has guests carrying the D-Journey. It's the range with which it can be styled. Jenna Ortega, Nicola Coughlan, and Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Couture show swinging theirs with vastly different takes on monochromatic dressing: a Dior bar jacket and micro shorts for Jenna, a deconstructed biker jacket and skirt for Nicola, and a one-shoulder bodysuit over a fringe skirt for Anya.

Fast-forward to the ready-to-wear show, and the Dior bag's versatility became even more obvious. It still showed up as a plus-one to an all-black-everything coat and dress (like Olivia Palermo's), but it also accompanied Taylor Swift-inspired tartan skirts and classic trench coats. No matter which way high-profile guests interpreted the dress code, they clearly wanted a soft, yet spacious leather bag to sit front row with them.

Several stars debuted their D-Journey bags during couture week in January, including Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and The Gorge's Anya Taylor-Joy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dior D-Journey bag covered thousands of miles between those runway shows—and even more types of A-list outfits. Taylor Swift toted it as her plus-one to a Super Bowl Eve party in New Orleans, styled in pop star fashion with a Penny Lane coat and a micro mini dress. Jennifer Lopez revealed her new Dior bag on a trip to her Los Angeles office, paired with casual Friday St. Agni slacks and a beige T-shirt.

Then Rihanna pulled off a hat-trick of Dior bag-centric outfits befitting an ambassador for the house's signature fragrance: first with an oversize birthday dinner suit, then with a trendy pinstripe blazer and slacks, and finally, with cozy tie-dye sweats and two more Dior and Louis Vuitton bags for a day of travel.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift was one of the first celebrities to carry the D-Journey off the (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna has carried her new Dior bag three times: twice with slouchy suiting (like this look from February) and once in a stack of travel bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is the latest to give the D-Journey her everyday show of support, styling it with beige separates for a trip to her office. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A-list or everyday, every well-dressed traveler has heard that life and personal style aren't about the destination. All these sightings of Dior's latest bag prove it's the one to carry along for the journey.

Shop Dior's D-Journey Bag

Dior Small D-Journey Bag in Crinkled Calfskin $4,000 at Dior

Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Vintage Smooth Calfskin $4,500 at Dior

Dior Small D-Journey Bag in Vintage Smooth Calfskin $4,000 at Dior