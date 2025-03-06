This Dior Bag Is Fashion Week Street Style's Most Well-Traveled Accessory
Dior's D-Journey bag has traversed from the Super Bowl (on Taylor Swift's arm) to Paris (all over insiders' outfits) and back.
If the latest Dior bag making its rounds in Paris Fashion Week street style had a passport to stamp, it'd be full within weeks.
This year, Dior's D-Journey bag has been on the sort of global tour previously reserved for the likes of Dua Lipa. When the slouchy leather hobo bag debuted on Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 runway last September, it was styled into a collection of technical windbreakers and track-chic skirts; it was positioned like the sort of low-key luxury tote Hailey Bieber or Kaia Gerber would carry to their Los Angeles Pilates studio with sneakers to match. But after hitting shelves earlier this year, the $4,000-and-up Dior bag has gone on to complement far more than sporty spice outfits around the fashion world.
The D-Journey's rise is bookended by two Paris Fashion Week street style outings: first at Couture week in January, presently at the ready-to-wear shows this March. It's usurped the vintage Dior bags street style had lately favored—like early-aughts saddle bags and the Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior—as the one every VIP and fan of the house wants to carry.
It's not just an affinity for creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's take on handbags (or a close relationship with the house) that has guests carrying the D-Journey. It's the range with which it can be styled. Jenna Ortega, Nicola Coughlan, and Anya Taylor-Joy arrived at the Couture show swinging theirs with vastly different takes on monochromatic dressing: a Dior bar jacket and micro shorts for Jenna, a deconstructed biker jacket and skirt for Nicola, and a one-shoulder bodysuit over a fringe skirt for Anya.
Fast-forward to the ready-to-wear show, and the Dior bag's versatility became even more obvious. It still showed up as a plus-one to an all-black-everything coat and dress (like Olivia Palermo's), but it also accompanied Taylor Swift-inspired tartan skirts and classic trench coats. No matter which way high-profile guests interpreted the dress code, they clearly wanted a soft, yet spacious leather bag to sit front row with them.
The Dior D-Journey bag covered thousands of miles between those runway shows—and even more types of A-list outfits. Taylor Swift toted it as her plus-one to a Super Bowl Eve party in New Orleans, styled in pop star fashion with a Penny Lane coat and a micro mini dress. Jennifer Lopez revealed her new Dior bag on a trip to her Los Angeles office, paired with casual Friday St. Agni slacks and a beige T-shirt.
Then Rihanna pulled off a hat-trick of Dior bag-centric outfits befitting an ambassador for the house's signature fragrance: first with an oversize birthday dinner suit, then with a trendy pinstripe blazer and slacks, and finally, with cozy tie-dye sweats and two more Dior and Louis Vuitton bags for a day of travel.
A-list or everyday, every well-dressed traveler has heard that life and personal style aren't about the destination. All these sightings of Dior's latest bag prove it's the one to carry along for the journey.
Shop Dior's D-Journey Bag
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
