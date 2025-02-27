Rihanna Replaces a Standard Suitcase With Three Louis Vuitton and Dior Travel Bags

She's dressed down, but not under dressed.

Rihanna walking in Los Angeles while carrying her Dior and Louis Vuitton bags
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rihanna's take on a first-class travel capsule wardrobe is somehow extremely expensive and more low-key than I ever anticipated. Given that the mother of two hits a casual weeknight dinner in rich-looking snakeskin coats and tackles errands wearing luxury pajamas, I'd expect her look for a private flight home from the Caribbean to involve at least a pair of pantaboots. Instead, she upended all my expectations with a copy-and-paste of her late-night Target run uniform—Louis Vuitton bags and all.

On Feb. 26, the star touched down in Los Angeles alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, wearing one of modern air travel's all-time essentials: the matching sweatsuit. Rihanna matched a pair of rubber flip-flops to her tie-dye blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, with her hood pulled over her Alaïa sunglasses. She looked cozy, but not exactly incognito. A stack of Louis Vuitton and Dior bags replacing her carry-on only amplified her outfit's sky-high valuation.

Rihanna arrives at an airport wearing a tie dye sweatsuit and three bags

Rihanna jetted off with A$AP Rocky on Feb. 26 in a tie-dye sweatsuit and three designer bags.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC Speedy Soft 30
Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC Speedy Soft 30

Rihanna carried not one, not two, but three designer bags with her through the airport's terminal. Two had Louis Vuitton tags: a limited-edition Speedy with New York City-themed charms (fetching $3,300 exclusively at the designer's boutiques) and a denim Papillon bag with the monogram print woven all over it. (This one is so exclusive, the price isn't listed.)

Over the opposite arm, Rihanna carried a bag making waves in celebrity circles: the Dior D-Journey bag. Just across the city on the exact same day, Jennifer Lopez styled her new Dior with CEO-coded linen trousers and a clingy white top.

Rihanna walks into an airport wearing a sweatsuit with three designer bags

The superstar's accessories lineup included two Louis Vuitton purses and a black Dior D-Journey bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Louis Vuitton Papillon Bag
Louis Vuitton Papillon Bag

Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Shiny Goatskin
Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Shiny Goatskin

Rihanna's Louis Vuitton bags are new to her 2025 accessories stack, but her D-Journey bag has turned up several times already this spring. She carried it first with her pinstripe suit while supporting A$AP Rocky in court, and again with an oversize birthday suit to celebrate her 37th. Those two outfits followed the same cues as J.Lo's a few weeks later: polished and ready for getting to work.

Rihanna walks into court on Feb. 15 with a Dior D Journey bag and slouchy tailored separates

Rihanna previously carried her Dior bag in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna very well could have assigned a handler to wheel her actual suitcases out of the airport. But tripling up on Louis Vuitton and Dior bags says they have enough space as a traditional weekender if you pack efficiently. And like her weeknight errand outfits before it, her travel sweatsuit only needed a select designer bag to hit peak elevation.

