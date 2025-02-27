Rihanna's take on a first-class travel capsule wardrobe is somehow extremely expensive and more low-key than I ever anticipated. Given that the mother of two hits a casual weeknight dinner in rich-looking snakeskin coats and tackles errands wearing luxury pajamas, I'd expect her look for a private flight home from the Caribbean to involve at least a pair of pantaboots. Instead, she upended all my expectations with a copy-and-paste of her late-night Target run uniform—Louis Vuitton bags and all.

On Feb. 26, the star touched down in Los Angeles alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, wearing one of modern air travel's all-time essentials: the matching sweatsuit. Rihanna matched a pair of rubber flip-flops to her tie-dye blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, with her hood pulled over her Alaïa sunglasses. She looked cozy, but not exactly incognito. A stack of Louis Vuitton and Dior bags replacing her carry-on only amplified her outfit's sky-high valuation.

Rihanna jetted off with A$AP Rocky on Feb. 26 in a tie-dye sweatsuit and three designer bags. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC Speedy Soft 30 $3,300 at Louis Vuitton

Rihanna carried not one, not two, but three designer bags with her through the airport's terminal. Two had Louis Vuitton tags: a limited-edition Speedy with New York City-themed charms (fetching $3,300 exclusively at the designer's boutiques) and a denim Papillon bag with the monogram print woven all over it. (This one is so exclusive, the price isn't listed.)

Over the opposite arm, Rihanna carried a bag making waves in celebrity circles: the Dior D-Journey bag. Just across the city on the exact same day, Jennifer Lopez styled her new Dior with CEO-coded linen trousers and a clingy white top.

The superstar's accessories lineup included two Louis Vuitton purses and a black Dior D-Journey bag. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Dior Medium D-Journey Bag in Shiny Goatskin $4,500 at Dior

Rihanna's Louis Vuitton bags are new to her 2025 accessories stack, but her D-Journey bag has turned up several times already this spring. She carried it first with her pinstripe suit while supporting A$AP Rocky in court, and again with an oversize birthday suit to celebrate her 37th. Those two outfits followed the same cues as J.Lo's a few weeks later: polished and ready for getting to work.

Rihanna previously carried her Dior bag in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna very well could have assigned a handler to wheel her actual suitcases out of the airport. But tripling up on Louis Vuitton and Dior bags says they have enough space as a traditional weekender if you pack efficiently. And like her weeknight errand outfits before it, her travel sweatsuit only needed a select designer bag to hit peak elevation.

