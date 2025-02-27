Rihanna Replaces a Standard Suitcase With Three Louis Vuitton and Dior Travel Bags
She's dressed down, but not under dressed.
Rihanna's take on a first-class travel capsule wardrobe is somehow extremely expensive and more low-key than I ever anticipated. Given that the mother of two hits a casual weeknight dinner in rich-looking snakeskin coats and tackles errands wearing luxury pajamas, I'd expect her look for a private flight home from the Caribbean to involve at least a pair of pantaboots. Instead, she upended all my expectations with a copy-and-paste of her late-night Target run uniform—Louis Vuitton bags and all.
On Feb. 26, the star touched down in Los Angeles alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, wearing one of modern air travel's all-time essentials: the matching sweatsuit. Rihanna matched a pair of rubber flip-flops to her tie-dye blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, with her hood pulled over her Alaïa sunglasses. She looked cozy, but not exactly incognito. A stack of Louis Vuitton and Dior bags replacing her carry-on only amplified her outfit's sky-high valuation.
Rihanna carried not one, not two, but three designer bags with her through the airport's terminal. Two had Louis Vuitton tags: a limited-edition Speedy with New York City-themed charms (fetching $3,300 exclusively at the designer's boutiques) and a denim Papillon bag with the monogram print woven all over it. (This one is so exclusive, the price isn't listed.)
Over the opposite arm, Rihanna carried a bag making waves in celebrity circles: the Dior D-Journey bag. Just across the city on the exact same day, Jennifer Lopez styled her new Dior with CEO-coded linen trousers and a clingy white top.
Rihanna's Louis Vuitton bags are new to her 2025 accessories stack, but her D-Journey bag has turned up several times already this spring. She carried it first with her pinstripe suit while supporting A$AP Rocky in court, and again with an oversize birthday suit to celebrate her 37th. Those two outfits followed the same cues as J.Lo's a few weeks later: polished and ready for getting to work.
Rihanna very well could have assigned a handler to wheel her actual suitcases out of the airport. But tripling up on Louis Vuitton and Dior bags says they have enough space as a traditional weekender if you pack efficiently. And like her weeknight errand outfits before it, her travel sweatsuit only needed a select designer bag to hit peak elevation.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Katie Holmes' and Victoria Beckham's Go-To Skincare Brand Is On Super Sale at Shopbop Right Now
Over 1,400 items are discounted—but not for long.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Queen Camilla Met the "Least Dressed Man" at Buckingham Palace
The Olympian and TV star joked that he "had a few more clothes on" for his previous visit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The It-Girl of Hair Growth Shampoos Stopped My Shedding In Its Tracks
Expensive and healthy-looking hair on lock.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
Gabrielle Union Goes Bold and Braless in a Chocolate Fendi Naked Dress
The star embraced 2010s colorblocking at her latest premiere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's New Dior Bag Says She's Back in Business
Her office-approved style also has Rihanna and Taylor Swift's support.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anna Sawai's Red Carpet Style Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress and Shimmering Louboutin Heels
The 'Shogun' star keeps winning awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
On 'Running Point,' Isla Gordon's Girlboss Style Evolution Gets Symbolic
Costume designer Salvador Perez dishes on Kate Hudson's signature workwear throughout the Netflix series.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Reboots Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Fendi Baguette Bag at Milan Fashion Week
The star toted one of her character's most iconic accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Struts Marni's Fall 2025 Runway in an Electric Yellow Dress
She hasn't hit the catwalk since a stroll with her mom in the '90s.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Matches a 2025 Designer Sneaker Trend to Her Cheetah Prada Bag
She's a pro at mixing It-pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
2025 Oscar Nominees Feast on Rare Vintage Fashion at Their Annual Pre-Awards Dinner
These looks were served extra-rare.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated