Rihanna Out-Rihannas Herself in a Statement Fur Coat and Polka Dot Dress
When it comes to fashion, the singer and entrepreneur is simply competing with herself.
Rihanna is truly in a fashion class all her own.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the singer and entrepreneur was spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing a simple white and black polka dot dress, elevated with a truly over-the-top fur coat.
Rihanna's fur coat obsession is well-known—she has a delicious habit of wearing an exaggerated coat during a night out on the town or while taking in another fabulous fashion show.
Recently, on Nov. 11, Rihanna was spotted in a crinkled velvet jacket lined with latte-colored fur. The singer chose to layer the floor-length design over a satin bustier, tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans.
To the surprise of no one, oversized statement coats are certainly part of this year's winter trends, proving once again that Rihanna isn't ahead of the fashion curve—she's the one to set it.
As Marie Claire previously reported, the singer has been wearing fur coats "virtually nonstop this fall and has, thus far, worked her way through nearly every type of every type of coat imaginable."
Some of our editor's favorites include coats featuring fluffy striped styles and cowhide ponchos, to a butter yellow teddy coat.
Back in October, while attending the Savage X Fenty Celebration of her Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles, California, Rihanna wore a Savage x Fenty x Diesel camo lace corset slip, paired with matching Savage x Fenty x Diesel camo lace tights that (of course) were elevated with another over-the-top coat—this time a vintage Fendi curly lamb fur shaggy coat.
In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her recent alt-girl aesthetic, which she said is hardly a surprise if you know her.
“I’m a Pisces,” she told the publication at the time. “We’re always gonna be emo, that literally is the definition of our zodiac sign. I like to put my foot down, draw my boundaries, but I also like to have fun. I like juxtaposition.”
In a much earlier 2018 interview with the same publication, Rihanna also opened up about her overall fashion philosophy—the same philosophy that guides her brand Savage X Fenty as well as her street style.
"You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said at the time. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”
