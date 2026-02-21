Rihanna Parties Like It's 1999 in a Vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Jacket and a Sheer Dress
The superstar celebrated her 38th birthday in style.
Rihanna turned 38 on Friday, February 20, and she did so wearing an immaculate Gucci leopard-print fur coat, which was designed by Tom Ford.
A$AP Rocky reportedly planned a surprise birthday dinner at Rihanna's favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Throwing her outfit all the way back to the late '90s, Rihanna bundled up in a rabbit and fox fur cropped jacket from Gucci's Fall/Winter 1999 Ready-to-Wear collection, when Tom Ford was at the helm.
Pieces from this particular Gucci collection continue to trade hands for thousands of dollars, making Rihanna's birthday jacket a rare find.
The "Work" singer paired her statement jacket with a sheer black dress, and a pair of stiletto sandals.
In a February 2025 interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Rihanna reflected on aging. "Getting old is shit, but it's also a blessing," she told the outlet. "Somebody could rob me right now of everything I have, [but] they will never take a memory, an experience, a feeling, a scent that reminded me of that moment. There's just things that mean more when you grow up."
Hopefully the Fenty founder is celebrating her latest birthday in style.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.