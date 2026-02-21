Rihanna Parties Like It's 1999 in a Vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Jacket and a Sheer Dress

The superstar celebrated her 38th birthday in style.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Rihanna wears a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford 1999 fur jacket with a sheer black dress to celebrate her 38th birthday
(Image credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Rihanna turned 38 on Friday, February 20, and she did so wearing an immaculate Gucci leopard-print fur coat, which was designed by Tom Ford.

A$AP Rocky reportedly planned a surprise birthday dinner at Rihanna's favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Throwing her outfit all the way back to the late '90s, Rihanna bundled up in a rabbit and fox fur cropped jacket from Gucci's Fall/Winter 1999 Ready-to-Wear collection, when Tom Ford was at the helm.

Pieces from this particular Gucci collection continue to trade hands for thousands of dollars, making Rihanna's birthday jacket a rare find.

The "Work" singer paired her statement jacket with a sheer black dress, and a pair of stiletto sandals.

In a February 2025 interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Rihanna reflected on aging. "Getting old is shit, but it's also a blessing," she told the outlet. "Somebody could rob me right now of everything I have, [but] they will never take a memory, an experience, a feeling, a scent that reminded me of that moment. There's just things that mean more when you grow up."

Hopefully the Fenty founder is celebrating her latest birthday in style.

