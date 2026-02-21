Olivia Rodrigo's Sparkly Chanel Flap Bag and Pink Mules Are Worthy of a Birthday Princess
The pop star embraced a Barbie pink princess aesthetic for her 23rd birthday.
Olivia Rodrigo is known for celebrating her birthday in style, and her 23rd was no exception. On Friday, February 20, the singer was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the ideal pink outfit for any birthday party princess—complete with a glittering tiara.
For her night out, Rodrigo styled a Barbie-inspired short pink trench with a lacy white mini dress adorned with pink and silver embroidery. For footwear, the "Vampire" singer chose a pair of Jude's Haze Peep-Toe Sandals in a dreamy pink shade.
Meanwhile, she carried an iconic Chanel flap bag—the fashion house's 2014 Sequin CC Small Double Flap, which is covered in silver and pink sequins and features a silver leather and chain-link shoulder strap. Finally, a striking silver tiara completed Rodrigo's birthday party look.
The superstar was photographed with close friend Iris Apatow, who recently appeared in the third and final season of Tell Me Lies. Judging by Rodrigo's upbeat demeanor—and her sparkly outfit—it seems as though her 23rd birthday outing was a huge success.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.