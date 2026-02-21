Olivia Rodrigo is known for celebrating her birthday in style, and her 23rd was no exception. On Friday, February 20, the singer was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the ideal pink outfit for any birthday party princess—complete with a glittering tiara.

For her night out, Rodrigo styled a Barbie-inspired short pink trench with a lacy white mini dress adorned with pink and silver embroidery. For footwear, the "Vampire" singer chose a pair of Jude's Haze Peep-Toe Sandals in a dreamy pink shade.

Olivia Rodrigo is pretty in pink on her birthday. (Image credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, she carried an iconic Chanel flap bag—the fashion house's 2014 Sequin CC Small Double Flap, which is covered in silver and pink sequins and features a silver leather and chain-link shoulder strap. Finally, a striking silver tiara completed Rodrigo's birthday party look.

Olivia Rodrigo carrying her Chanel flap bag. (Image credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

The superstar was photographed with close friend Iris Apatow, who recently appeared in the third and final season of Tell Me Lies. Judging by Rodrigo's upbeat demeanor—and her sparkly outfit—it seems as though her 23rd birthday outing was a huge success.

