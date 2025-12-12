These Chic Festive Fragrances Are My Entire Holiday Personality

Niche picks for the cool girls in your life.

Finding a good perfume to me is like the equivalent of successfully aura farming. Your scent will speak without you ever having to open your mouth, and something about that is so painfully cool. And if you’re anything like me, not only is your fragrance collection massive, but you curate it by season. As such, I am pleased to present to you: My favorite festive perfumes of 2025.

When the weather gets colder and all the holiday decorations start to add some magic to the city, I want my perfume collection to reflect that vibe. I’m talking molecular scents that feel like magic, spicy notes that smell like Christmas mornings, and all the auxiliaries to match. In short, I become the human embodiment of holiday joy, and I want all of my perfumes to mirror that festive spirit.

If choosing your fragrances for the season also brings you an indescribable amount of joy, I’m sharing the festive perfumes that are currently front and center in my collection for easy access and application every day. Not only are they great for curating a sensual vibe for yourself at home, but they also make wonderful gifts that any beauty obsessive will love.

Scents That Smells Like Gingerbread

Ginger is an unexpected perfume note that is slowly rising in popularity. It’s a perfect scent for winter as it can lean more gourmand and create a gingerbread vibe, or a little more effervescent and sparkly.

Scents That Smell Like Magic

One of my favorite festive perfume categories is the ones that smell like magic, which, in my experience, has only ever been accomplished by molecular perfumes. The two below have completely captivated my heart this winter.

Scents That Smell Like Spices

A classic festive perfume note is spice. The perfumes below take the slightly polarizing accord and turn it into sensual works of art.

Scents That Smell Cozy

If anyone has spoken to me over the past week, they’ve probably heard me yap about my cozy holiday agenda. It includes achieving the ultimate level of comfort over winter break, and these perfumes will help me do just that.

Scents For Cold Weather

Yes, some perfumes perform exceptionally well in cold weather, and the two below are the latest loves of my life.

