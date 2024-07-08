Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Dreamy Pink Maxi Dress With the Sky-High Wedge Sandal Trend
She's not the first celebrity to back the resurgent shoe, and she won't be the last.
The latest news out of Jennifer Lopez's week in the Hamptons isn't whether the star is moving on from Ben Affleck or ready to reconcile. It's that the wedge sandal trend is officially back with J.Lo's endorsement.
Lopez was photographed walking around the Hamptons on Sunday, July 7, in her dreamiest vacation outfit yet—plus the summer shoe trend filled with early-aughts nostalgia. A chunky pair of sky-high, gold-tone Gucci espadrille wedges were just visible from beneath the tiered skirt of her square-neck, ruffled pink maxi dress by Ralph Lauren. (Both Lopez's exact dress and her towering wedge sandals are sold out.)
The rest of Lopez's off-duty outfit combined easy summer codes with some good old fashioned J.Lo glamour. She matched the soaring pitch of her wedge sandals with an equally high ponytail and silver hoop earrings. Her beloved Chloé sunglasses concealed her face, while her new favorite bag—a $6,400 Dior basket bag she debuted on her solo Italian vacation last month—swung from her hand. The final result was a little cottagecore, a little bohemian, and very much a fit for the seaside air and capital-L luxury of the Hamptons.
While spending the Fourth of July weekend on the opposite coast from her (reportedly) estranged husband, Ben Affleck, Lopez has taken each moment in front of the paparazzi—or her own phone camera's lens—to stage an unofficial Ralph Lauren show. She touched down in the exclusive enclave wearing a floral blouse, wide-leg trousers, and Hamptons-approved flip flops from the brand for a trip to a lavender field. Days later, she geared up for a bike ride in a coastal prep sweater and white jeans from the same label.
Exclusively packing Ralph Lauren isn't too much of a stretch for the singer, even if fans usually see her in business casual Dior or sweatsuits with rare Birkin bags to match. Lopez's rare appearances at New York Fashion Week are often in Ralph Lauren's front row. Coincidentally, the designer is reportedly holding his next runway show, for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, out in the Hamptons.
While J.Lo may be hinting about an appearance at Ralph Lauren's next show with her outfits, she's not being subtle about her love for the wedge sandal trend. She's joining celebrities like Katie Holmes (who wore under-$100 wedges earlier this spring) and the entirety of Chloé's star-studded front row at Paris Fashion Week (including Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger) in confirming the thick-soled sandals are very much back. In fact, Jennifer Lopez has worn her Gucci wedges a few times this spring and summer—getting her cost per wear's worth and building a case for the boho sandal's return. You'll find pairs worth wearing just as often, Hamptons or not, in the lineup ahead.
Shop Maxi Dresses and Wedge Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
