The latest news out of Jennifer Lopez's week in the Hamptons isn't whether the star is moving on from Ben Affleck or ready to reconcile. It's that the wedge sandal trend is officially back with J.Lo's endorsement.

Lopez was photographed walking around the Hamptons on Sunday, July 7, in her dreamiest vacation outfit yet—plus the summer shoe trend filled with early-aughts nostalgia. A chunky pair of sky-high, gold-tone Gucci espadrille wedges were just visible from beneath the tiered skirt of her square-neck, ruffled pink maxi dress by Ralph Lauren. (Both Lopez's exact dress and her towering wedge sandals are sold out.)

Jennifer Lopez spent a leisurely Sunday in the Hamptons endorsing the wedge sandal trend. (Image credit: Instar Images)

LoveShackFancy Brin Cotton Maxi Dress $495 at LoveShackFancy

The rest of Lopez's off-duty outfit combined easy summer codes with some good old fashioned J.Lo glamour. She matched the soaring pitch of her wedge sandals with an equally high ponytail and silver hoop earrings. Her beloved Chloé sunglasses concealed her face, while her new favorite bag—a $6,400 Dior basket bag she debuted on her solo Italian vacation last month—swung from her hand. The final result was a little cottagecore, a little bohemian, and very much a fit for the seaside air and capital-L luxury of the Hamptons.

Lopez paired her pink maxi dress and wedge sandals with a summer Dior tote and oversize sunglasses. (Image credit: Instar Images)

While spending the Fourth of July weekend on the opposite coast from her (reportedly) estranged husband, Ben Affleck, Lopez has taken each moment in front of the paparazzi—or her own phone camera's lens—to stage an unofficial Ralph Lauren show. She touched down in the exclusive enclave wearing a floral blouse, wide-leg trousers, and Hamptons-approved flip flops from the brand for a trip to a lavender field. Days later, she geared up for a bike ride in a coastal prep sweater and white jeans from the same label.

Exclusively packing Ralph Lauren isn't too much of a stretch for the singer, even if fans usually see her in business casual Dior or sweatsuits with rare Birkin bags to match. Lopez's rare appearances at New York Fashion Week are often in Ralph Lauren's front row. Coincidentally, the designer is reportedly holding his next runway show, for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, out in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez has spent the Fourth of July weekend—and the week after so far—in the Hamptons with friends. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

While J.Lo may be hinting about an appearance at Ralph Lauren's next show with her outfits, she's not being subtle about her love for the wedge sandal trend. She's joining celebrities like Katie Holmes (who wore under-$100 wedges earlier this spring) and the entirety of Chloé's star-studded front row at Paris Fashion Week (including Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger) in confirming the thick-soled sandals are very much back. In fact, Jennifer Lopez has worn her Gucci wedges a few times this spring and summer—getting her cost per wear's worth and building a case for the boho sandal's return. You'll find pairs worth wearing just as often, Hamptons or not, in the lineup ahead.

